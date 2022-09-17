Free Fire Will Debut Justin Bieber's Music Video "Beautiful Love"

Garena will debut a new music video in Free Fire as the game will play host to Justin Bieber's new video "Beautiful Love". The song has been dedicated to the mobile game's milestone year, and has been released globally already on multiple music streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal. Originally the song was performed live in the game last month as a way to celebrate the game's 5th Anniversary. As well as releasing a special music video you can check out down below, as it shows off a lot of the game as part of the song to help bring the anniversary to life. Which features a permanent in-game character modeled after Bieber, which is also available to all players. Now Beiber is going to be releasing a much more formal video for the song, which will be debuting in the game this Sunday, September 18th. Enjoy the track as the video goes live tomorrow.

The song was originally released via an in-game concert on August 27. The new music video serves as a thank you to both Garena Free Fire's and Justin Bieber's fans for their strong support, and will be available via Free Fire's social channels on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Stay tuned to our channels for the exact release time on Sunday. Free Fire, the world-famous survival shooter game available on mobile. Each 10-minute game places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival. Players freely choose their starting point with their parachute, and aim to stay in the safe zone for as long as possible. Drive vehicles to explore the vast map, hide in the wild, or become invisible by proning under grass or rifts. Ambush, snipe, survive, there is only one goal: to survive and answer the call of duty.