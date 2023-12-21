Posted in: Figures, Free League Publishing, Games, Miniatures, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Dragonbane, MyMiniFactory, Titan Forge

Free League Publishing Partners Up With MyMiniFactory & Titan Forge

Free League Publishing have formed a new partnership with MyMiniFactory and Titan Forge for a new Dragonbane figures subscription service.

Free League Publishing announced a brand new partnership with both MyMiniFactory and Titan Forge to make printable Dragonbane miniatures. Together, they have formed a new subscription service called The Adventure, where you'll be able to sign up and receive exclusive Dragonbane STLs that you can pick and choose to have printed and sent to you, while also building up a loyalty program where you'll be offered other items such as a monthly Loot Box of 20 STLs along with packs of gaming essentials. For those who have fully emersed themselves into this new TTRPG system, this will be an amazing way to get minis for the game. You can read more about it below as the system is now active.

3D Figures

In the first month, subscribers will receive five 3D printable files as seen below, sculpted by Titan Forge, and taken from the Dragonbane Core Set. Every month after that, subscribers will receive one 3D printable file of a monster or enemy from the pages of Dragonbane as well as a story teaser and more discounts from partners of MyMiniFactory.

Dragonbane

Dragonbane is the reimagined version of the classic Swedish fantasy RPG Drakar och Demoner, a tabletop roleplaying game full of magic, mystery, and adventure. Dragonbane was voted one of the most anticipated RPGs of 2023 at EN World and has received high praise in reviews since its release in August this year. Dragonbane is designed from the ground up to facilitate fast and furious play, with very little prep time and adventures that are a breeze to run. This is a game with room for laughs at the table, while still offering brutal challenges for the adventurers. A playstyle Free League calls "mirth and mayhem roleplaying" – great for long campaigns, but also perfect for a one-shot.

