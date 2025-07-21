Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deploy Starship, Starship Warbeasts

Free-To-Play Multiplayer Card Game Starship Warbeasts Announced

There's a new multiplayer card game coming soon as Starship Warbeasts was announced today, set to be a free-to-play title

Article Summary Starship Warbeasts is a new free-to-play sci-fi multiplayer card game for PC and mobile, just announced.

Inspired by TCGs like Hearthstone, it blends easy-to-learn card play with deep JRPG-style tactical combat.

Collect 25 unique Warbeasts from 10 planets and battle other players with cross-platform play support.

Features regular updates, dynamic storytelling, and engaging strategy for both new and veteran TCG fans.

Indie game developer and publisher Deploy Starship have revealed their new sci-fi digital TCG game on the way, as they showed off Starship Warbeasts today. The game has been designed to be a multiplayer card game that takes inspiration from TCGs such as Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering, with the twist of having combat engagement more like JRPG titles. The game doesn't have a release window yet, but the team is aiming to make this a free-to-play title for PC and mobile. Enjoy the trailer and notes from the devs whil we wait to find out more.

Starship Warbeasts

Master space and time, and command mighty Warbeasts in Starship Warbeasts! Pit five Warbeasts from your hand-built deck against other players and show them who is the best! Starship Warbeasts offers a free yet broad experience with gripping storytelling, loads of challenges and tons of fun. Starship Warbeasts stands out in the digital TCG landscape by offering a unique blend of easy mechanics and complex tactics. Being a great fit for newcomers and veterans of TCGs, the game allows all to express themselves on the battlefields in the way they see fit.

Strategic Card Collection: Whether it's only about battling or collecting, we have you sorted out. Collect 25 Warbeasts from each of the 10 planets. Combine them as you see fit, and execute even the most daring strategies on the battlefield, while showing off your cool and rare creatures.

An Expansive Story: Experience the story of Starship. 10 planets, one resource that counts, wars, preservation, and much more. Join us to see how this universe expands!

Cross-Platform Play: Fight whomever, whenever, wherever, and however you see fit!​ Starship Warbeasts will be available on Steam and mobile devices with crossplay. Use one account on all platforms!

Cool Warbeast Designs: The Warbeasts you'll control aren't regular aliens. Hulking colossi, slender spellcasters, and feral killing machines will make up the core part of your team!​

Regular Updates & Events: Stay engaged with frequent content updates, balance patches, and themed events that introduce new cards and gameplay mechanics.​

