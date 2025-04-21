Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Freedom Wars Remastered

Freedom Wars Remastered Gets New Animated Nintendo Switch Trailer

Check out the latest animated trailer for Freedom Wars Remastered, as the game will be coming to Nintendo Switch next week

Article Summary Freedom Wars Remastered launches on Nintendo Switch April 27 with a new animated trailer.

Experience 4K resolution, 60fps, and revamped gameplay on PlayStation and PC.

Craft weapons, reduce sentences, and battle foes in city-size prisons called Panopticons.

Join up to four players in online co-op and fight for freedom against rival enemies.

Bandai Namco released a new animated trailer for Freedom Wars Remastered, promoting the Nintendo Switch version coming next week. The trailer features Percy Propa, the super-functional and versatile virtual guide to the Panopticon, giving you a rundown of the entire story for the game and what you'll need to accomplish. Enjoy the video here as the Switch version arrives on April 27.

Freedom Wars Remastered

In the distant future, humanity is in a struggle to survive. Pollution has devastated the planet, and the remnants of humanity are divided amongst city-sized prisons called Panopticons. So scarce are resources that living itself is a crime, and those born are immediately given a million years of prison time. Dubbed "Sinners" the only option other than awaiting death in prison is to fight for freedom with allies for resources, to rescue citizens from abduction by rival enemies, or take up arms against other enemy Sinners.

Freedom Wars Remastered brings enhancements such as 4K resolution, upgraded textures, and 60fps performance on PlayStation and PC via Steam, an overhauled weapon crafting system, and other gameplay upgrades, as well as adding difficulty settings. In gameplay that stays true to the widely acclaimed original, players must venture forth into combat to survive. Fortunately, they are given Thorn weapons to help traverse the world and subdue enemies. Thorns allow for fluid three-dimensional movement by jumping and grabbing onto terrain. Players can choose weapons with unique abilities to either set traps, provide healing or increase defense. Thorns can also subdue enemies, even severing limbs or arms for additional resources. As players try to reduce their prison sentence, materials scrounged or taken from fallen enemies on the battlefield can be used to upgrade weapons.

The Panopticon is its own entity – players will come to understand and navigate through their prison environment and use Entitlement Points earned from volunteering for combat to claim new rights from their wardens, such as the ability to run for five seconds or to recline while seated. The wardens are fully customizable android accessories that can even accompany players into battle under their ever-watchful eyes. The Panopticon's community of prisoners will be crucial to survival…missions support up to four Sinners, either AI-controlled NPCs or with other players in online co-op. Band together to take on more difficult combat missions, and gradually reduce the million years of incarceration in a life-or-death fight for freedom.

