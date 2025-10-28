Frontiers of Pandora From The Ashes Shows From the Ashes Gameplay

Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: avatar, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Check out the latest trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes, as we get a better look at the expansion's gameplay

Article Summary Watch the new Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes trailer showcasing expanded gameplay features.

Play as So'lek, a Na'vi warrior on a quest for vengeance against the RDA and the dangerous Ash clan.

Experience fresh third-person gameplay, with streamlined progression and brutal combat options available.

Explore the scorched Kinglor Forest and face epic boss fights in a world ravaged by war and destruction.

Ubisoft dropped a new gameplay trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, giving us a better look at the gameplay in From the Ashes. The video, which we have for you here, gives a better introduction to the story, as you're on a quest for vengeance in this new expansion. We also get a better glimpse into the gameplay for this partucular run, as you have a new third-person experience to delve into. Enjoy the video as the expansion arrives on December 19, 2025.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – From the Ashes

Play as So'lek, a Na'vi warrior who has found solace with the Sarentu. Just as peace settles over the Western Frontier, a new threat rises: the RDA, now allied with the Ash clan, who are ruthless Na'vi bent on annihilation. Ambushed and left for dead, So'lek awakens to a scorched land and his new-found family scattered. With new third-person gameplay, embark on So'lek's journey as he vows to find his family and exact revenge on those who wronged him.

Embark on a Journey of Vengeance: Return to Pandora as So'lek, a warrior haunted by his past. Struggling to find inner peace, his world is shattered once more as he faces a terrifying enemy and fights to rescue his Sarentu family.

Return to Pandora as So'lek, a warrior haunted by his past. Struggling to find inner peace, his world is shattered once more as he faces a terrifying enemy and fights to rescue his Sarentu family. Plap a New Third-Person Experience: Take on the fight for the Western Frontier as a powerful Na'vi warrior in an experience designed for third-person gameplay – while remaining playable at your choice in first-person. With a streamlined progression system, enhanced combat, and brutal takedown finishers, utilize stealth or go guns blazing to fight for your loved ones.

Take on the fight for the Western Frontier as a powerful Na'vi warrior in an experience designed for third-person gameplay – while remaining playable at your choice in first-person. With a streamlined progression system, enhanced combat, and brutal takedown finishers, utilize stealth or go guns blazing to fight for your loved ones. Stand Against Your Own: Face the Ash clan, the ruthless Na'vi seeking power over Pandora. Confront this new threat in combat and epic boss fights as the Ash clan leverage their knowledge of Na'vi strengths and weaknesses to assert their dominance.

Face the Ash clan, the ruthless Na'vi seeking power over Pandora. Confront this new threat in combat and epic boss fights as the Ash clan leverage their knowledge of Na'vi strengths and weaknesses to assert their dominance. Navigate a World Ravaged By Destruction: Uncover the chaos of the Kinglor Forest, a once-thriving land now set ablaze by an empowered RDA and a warband of Ash clan warriors.

