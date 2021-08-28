Funko Games Announces Five More Something Wild Titles

Funko Games announced this week they have five more games coming out from their highly popular Something Wild series. Each one of them is from a popular franchise, as you might suspect, as they have two Star Wars-themed sets (Darth Vader and The Child from The Mandalorian), Iron Man from the MCU (specifically the Infinity Saga), Santa Claus from Peppermint Lane and Freedy from Five Nights At Freddy's. Easy of them will run you $8, as they're ages 6+ for 2-4 players. Each of them make for great stocking stuffers as well. We don't quite have a release date, but considering what they are, we're guessing they'll be out sometime around October or November just in time for holiday shopping.

Something Wild! Star Wars Original Trilogy Card – Darth Vader Game: Something Wild! Star Wars Original Trilogy is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Darth Vader figure, as well as your favorite characters from the world of Star Wars.

Something Wild! Star Wars The Mandalorian – Grogu Game: Something Wild! Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Grogu figure, as well as your favorite characters from the world of The Mandalorian.

Something Wild! Marvel Infinity Saga ­– Iron Man: Something Wild! Marvel Infinity Saga – Iron Man is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring an exclusive collectible Iron Man POP! game mover, as well as your favorite characters from Marvel Studio's Infinity Saga.

Something Wild! Peppermint Lane – Santa Claus Game: Something Wild! Peppermint Lane is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring a collectible Santa Claus! figure, as well as your favorite characters from Funko's Peppermint Lane.

Something Wild! Five Nights At Freddy's – Rockstar Freddy Game: Something Wild! Five Nights At Freddy's is a fast-paced, light card game for the whole family! Featuring an exclusive collectible Rockstar Freddy POP! figure, as well as your favorite characters from the Five Nights At Freddy's video games