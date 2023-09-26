Posted in: Funko Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: charlie brown, New York Toy Fair, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, rugrats, the muppets, winnie the pooh

Funko Games Reveals Full New York Toy Fair 2023 Selection

Funkoo Games has revealed their New York Toy Fair lineup, including new titles from Charlie Brown, Rugrats, and The Muppets.

Funko Games took time today to reveal all of the tabletop titles they'll have on hand as part of the New York Toy Fair 2023. The company will have five games on hand, a mix of different titles from Rugrats, Charlie Brown, The Muppets, Winnie The Pooh, and Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer. We have the full list below, as you'll be able to see what's on hand this weekend from September 30 until October 3.

Peanuts Charlie Brown Trim The Tree Game

Charlie Brown wanted to get a tree with heart, but it's going to need some love! Hang ornaments everywhere you can without losing the big red ornament. Work together and use a light touch to brighten Charlie Brown's Christmas!

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Snowstorm

Journey with Rudolph, Hermey, and Yukon Cornelius across the North Pole. Scamper through snowstorms to outrun Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster! Work together and help all three friends reach the end to win!

Rugrats The Meanie of Chanukah Game

Based on the classic Chanukah special, join the Rugrats as they learn the story of Chanukah from Tommy's Grandpa Boris. Dreidels, gelt, and latkes await—but how will the "Meanie" of Chanukah show up for the holiday? Bring Grandpa Boris and his old rival, the mystical Shlomo. Together, and they will shed light on the real meaning of Chanukah!

Disney Winnie the Pooh – Snow Parade Game

Help Winnie the Pooh and friends put together a holiday parade! Work together to match colors, moving the characters forward and backward. If you need an extra hand, Christopher Robin is always there! Get all the characters in the right order to win!

Disney The Muppet Christmas Carol Spirit of Giving Card Game

Join The Muppets for some spirited holiday cheer! Collect your favorite characters to make sets and score points. Complete another player's set, and you both receive a gift! In this game of giving, the most generous player wins!

