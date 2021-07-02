Funko Pop! Blitz Has Added The Otter Pop Summer Kick-Off Pack

Funko Pop! Blitz is getting a slice of something tasty this week as N3TWORK Inc. has teamed with Otter Pops for a special event. To celebrate both the 4th Of July and National Freezer Pop Day this weekend, the iconic characters featured on all of the icicle treats are making their way into the game in a special Funko design for a brand-new limited-time in-game event. We have the full rundown of what will be happening in the game as you have the weekend to essentially collect all six of the characters you see below, each one based on a different flavored pop treat. Best of luck to you catching all of them!

Starting Wednesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. PT to Tuesday, July 6 at 5 p.m. PT, players will be able to hit the beach and take a trip down memory lane while collecting frozen fruit juice pieces with their best-loved Otter Pops friends, each representing their signature flavors – like Strawberry Short Kook, Alexander the Grape, Sir Isaac Lime, Poncho Punch, and Little Orphan Orange. Players can use one of these event-specific characters to boost them during the Event and increase their chances of collecting the event-exclusive playable character – Louie-Bloo Raspberry. Funko Pop! Blitz recently rolled out a new way for Funko Pop! Funatics to expand their digital Pop! collections – the VIP Pass! The VIP Pass will cost $10 and lasts for 28 days from the moment of purchase with benefits only active when the pass is active. With a VIP Pass, players will receive: Max Heart Increase

Access to the VIP Spin Wheel for a chance at Pop! Tickets

VIP Event Boxes with Legendary Pops!

Immediate Rewards including a Silver Chest with Pop! Tickets

15,000 Coins to spend