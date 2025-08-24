Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Today, HappyKids

Future Today Adds Over 60 Free Games Across Roku Devices

Future Today has added a ton of interactive and educational games to their HappyKids service across Roku devices and the streaming channel

Article Summary Future Today launches over 60 free games for kids on Roku devices via HappyKids and Fawesome channels.

A wide range of kid-friendly genres offered, including arcade, puzzle, and educational brain-teaser games.

New interactive games are now seamlessly integrated into popular streaming channels for easy access.

Future Today expands with both embedded and standalone gaming apps for broader, engaging experiences.

Earlier this month, the company Future Today launched a multitude of free video game titles on different platforms for Roku, giving kids a plethora of titles to choose from. The games are currently live on Free Games by HappyKids and Free Games by Fawesome, as well as the HappyKids streaming channel, offering arcade experiences, puzzle-solving adventure titles, and educational brain-teasers. All witht he goal of not just occupying kids time at home, but giving them something interactive that can also be educational. We have more details about the games below as they are now live for you to check out.

Future Today – HappyKids Free Games

Future Today's popular kids platform, HappyKids, has long been a favorite for families with 250+ game-themed shows inspired by Roblox, Minecraft and other kid-friendly titles. Similarly, their flagship Entertainment app Fawesome also has a huge audience base for gameplay videos. Now, with playable games integrated directly into the platform, Future Today offers an even more immersive experience that blends storytelling and skill-building in one screen-friendly format.

In addition to integrating games into its streaming channels, Future Today can also create standalone gaming apps. This dual capability empowers Future Today to deliver interactive entertainment through both embedded and dedicated experiences, expanding how and where audiences engage. The current suite of games encompasses puzzles and word games to action and arcade-style experiences.

Power Pool: Perfect your aim, clear the table, and climb the leaderboard in this slick cue-sport showdown.

Perfect your aim, clear the table, and climb the leaderboard in this slick cue-sport showdown. Speed Quest: Dodge traffic, beat the clock, and test your reflexes on an endless road.

Dodge traffic, beat the clock, and test your reflexes on an endless road. Hop Master: Jump, dodge, and collect stars as you navigate colorful platforms and traps.

Jump, dodge, and collect stars as you navigate colorful platforms and traps. Dino Drift: Keep your dino moving and blast away incoming obstacles in this prehistoric race for survival.

Keep your dino moving and blast away incoming obstacles in this prehistoric race for survival. Air Hockey: Face off in a fast-paced air hockey arena with crisp controls and edge-of-your-seat action.

