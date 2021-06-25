G Fuel Releases New Flavor Inspired By Scarlet Nexus

G Fuel announced this afternoon they've partnered with Bandai Namco for a brand new flavor inspired by the game Scarlet Nexus. The new Brain Drive flavor has been made to taste a bit like pineapple and guava with a citrus twist and is only being sold in powder form with a 40-serving tub. As you might suspect from previous incarnations with video games, this is going to be a limited-run flavor, and when it's gone they are gone for good. You can currently pre-order it on their website as we have more info on the new flavor for you from the team below.

G Fuel and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. created Brain Drive in celebration of Bandai Namco's new action RPG, Scarlet Nexus, which was also released today. Named after an overdrive psychic ability in Scarlet Nexus, G Fuel Brain Drive tastes like an extrasensory infusion of pineapple and guava with a citrus twist. Whether you begin your adventure with Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall, the G Fuel Brain Drive tub features both main characters ready for battle. The tub will also give you a sneak peek of how Yuito and Kasane use their weapons of choice.

G Fuel Brain Drive is sugar-free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes. G Fuel Brain Drive is the second flavor that G Fuel and Bandai Namco have co-developed and launched, with the first flavor being the Code Vein-inspired Type-O.

"We're honored to continue our partnership with Bandai Namco and unleash another thrilling G Fuel flavor," said G Fuel Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "Our fans are going to love the unique flavor of Brain Drive."