Galactic Civilizations IV Announces "Tales of the Arnor" DLC

Stardock Entertainment has released a new free update today for Galactic Civilizations IV, while teasing a new DLC coming next month

Article Summary Stardock teases "Tales of the Arnor" DLC for Galactic Civilizations IV, out February 27, 2025.

Explore the history of the Arnor, uncovering new narrative and gameplay elements.

Face late-game crises, discover anomalies and artifacts in the galactic expansion.

Unlock unique technologies and create civilizations with enhanced customization options.

Indie game developer and publisher Stardock Entertainment revealed the latest DLC for Galactic Civilizations IV, as Tales of the Arnor arrives next month. The DLC brings with it new content to expand the history of the Arnor in the game, giving you a better idea of their origins and the role they play in the galaxy's struggle for power. The DLC will be released on February 27, 2025. In the meantime, the developers also released a free content update today containing a map generation update, better UI for the planet, ship designer, shipyard screens, and several gameplay improvements. We have more info about the DLC below.

Galactic Civilizations IV – Tales of the Arnor

This new content allows players to explore the history of the Arnor civilization, introducing new narrative and gameplay elements. In Galactic Civilizations IV, players build empires and engage in space battles, and "Tales of the Arnor" will add new content to create new opportunities for players to gain valuable knowledge and all new tech to gain galactic supremacy.

Explore the Legacy of the Arnor Campaign: Take on the Legacy of the Arnor campaign to uncover the history of the Arnor and the foundations of galactic civilizations. Discover how different species and empires evolved through distinct paths shaped by their environments and cultures.

Take on the Legacy of the Arnor campaign to uncover the history of the Arnor and the foundations of galactic civilizations. Discover how different species and empires evolved through distinct paths shaped by their environments and cultures. Investigate New Anomalies, Relics, and Artifacts: Unearth hidden treasures and challenges that add depth to exploration. These discoveries provide opportunities to gain valuable resources, expand your knowledge, and trigger unique events.

Unearth hidden treasures and challenges that add depth to exploration. These discoveries provide opportunities to gain valuable resources, expand your knowledge, and trigger unique events. Address Late-Game Crises: Face new late-game crisis events tied to the unfinished projects of the Arnor. These challenges will test your leadership skills as you navigate the consequences of their actions and the ripple effects across the galaxy.

Face new late-game crisis events tied to the unfinished projects of the Arnor. These challenges will test your leadership skills as you navigate the consequences of their actions and the ripple effects across the galaxy. Develop Unique Technologies: Access a distinct tech tree for the Cybernetic phenotype, unlocking exclusive planetary improvements, ship components, and early-game events. These advancements reflect the unique characteristics and strengths of your civilization.

Access a distinct tech tree for the Cybernetic phenotype, unlocking exclusive planetary improvements, ship components, and early-game events. These advancements reflect the unique characteristics and strengths of your civilization. Enhanced Civilization Creator: The updated Civilization Creator now allows players to select a specific tech tree for their custom civilization, offering greater flexibility and strategic depth in designing unique civilizations.

