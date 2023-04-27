Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova Is Released Into Early Access You can now play Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova on Steam as Stardock Entertainment put the game into Early Access.

Stardock Entertainment has officially released Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova on Steam in Early Access today, giving you a limited form of the game. This will be the first chance you have to play a form of the game, the first in the series since 2015, as you're getting a stand-alone title that doesn't require having played previous versions to understand what's up. The game will come with the new AlienGPT system which will allow you to enter a brief description of your new civilization, and OpenAI's technology will generate the entire civilization's background, lore, diplomatic outlook, reactions, and more instantly to make it unique to you. What's more, when the full version of the game is released, you'll be able to save these civilizations and create others to play against them later. You'll also experience a revamped planetary invasion system, a new combat system, and more strategic gameplay. Check out the latest trailer below to see more before you try it out.

"In this space-based strategy game set in the 24th century, players take on the role of a leader of a spacefaring civilization tasked with exploring and colonizing the known universe. With an array of new features and improvements, Supernova offers an unparalleled 4X strategy experience for players of all skill levels. Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova focuses heavily on replayability. Players can choose several different galaxy setup options, a different opponent to play against, and now with the AI-generated events and quests, each game will feel like an epic moment in the history of the galaxy."

"New features in Supernova include cultural progression, new combat and planetary invasion systems, galactic sectors, new alien civilizations, AI-assisted computer opponents, and the integration of ChatGPT and AI art generation. Additionally, the game boasts a multi-sector map design, planetary sieges, multi-turn battles, a host of new weapon designs, starship classes, Terror Stars that destroy entire star systems, and hundreds of other improvements for enhancing the player's ability to build the ultimate space empire."