Galaxy Quest Will Make Its Way To Star Trek Fleet Command

In what feels like the best kind of crossover we could hope for in Star Trek Fleet Command, Galaxy Quest comes to the mobile title

Scopely has the ultimate crossover coming to Star Trek Fleet Command, as the characters and ship from Galaxy Quest have arrived in the game. Several characters and ships from the iconic movie that spoofed the fandom and pop culture appeal of Star Trek in the first place have been added to the mobile title starting today as part of the 25th Anniversary of the film. Those looking to zoom around the galaxy with the actors/crew of the NSEA Protector can do so right now, as you have the option of appointing them as members of your ship and using their actions to help in missions across the cosmos. We have more info about this iconic crossover event below.

Star Trek Fleet Command x Galaxy Quest

In these new challenges, Galaxy Quest's "Jason Nesmith" inadvertently sends the Protector and her crew hurtling through the space-time continuum, launching themselves into the Star Trek Fleet Command universe. Soon attacked by the Fatu-Krey and Orion vessels, their attempt to return home using the Omega 13 device instead sends them back in time, where they meet the captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise, James T. Kirk.

New Ship – NSEA Protector: The NSEA Protector, famed from the Galaxy Quest universe, emerges as a pivotal ally in Star Trek Fleet Command's latest crossover event.

The NSEA Protector, famed from the Galaxy Quest universe, emerges as a pivotal ally in Star Trek Fleet Command's latest crossover event. Galaxy Quest Missions and Server-Wide Takeover: Face off against Galaxy Quest-themed hostiles and unite with fellow commanders for a server-wide showdown against the formidable alliance of Sarris and the Klingons.

Face off against Galaxy Quest-themed hostiles and unite with fellow commanders for a server-wide showdown against the formidable alliance of Sarris and the Klingons. New Officers: Meet iconic new officers from the Galaxy Quest universe, each bringing unique skills and strategies to Star Trek Fleet Command. Jason Nesmith (played by Tim Allen ) Gwen DeMarco (played by Sigourney Weaver ) Laliari (played by Missi Pyle ) Alexander Dane (Played by Alan Rickman )

Meet iconic new officers from the Galaxy Quest universe, each bringing unique skills and strategies to Star Trek Fleet Command.

"For more than five years, Star Trek Fleet Command has been the ultimate destination for avid fans to immerse themselves in the Star Trek universe and connect with other fans around the world," said Conor Crowley, VP and General Manager for Star Trek Fleet Command at Scopely. "In this newest collaboration with Galaxy Quest we're bringing something entirely new to our players that pays homage to Star Trek fandom in a hilarious way while staying true to the spirit of both franchises."

"This Galaxy Quest crossover event brings a unique blend of humor and adventure to Star Trek Fleet Command," said Doug Rosen, SVP of Games and Emerging Media for Paramount. "It's so exciting to bring these two powerhouse science fiction properties together, creating a thrilling new adventure for fans of both properties."

