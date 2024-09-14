Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Garden of the Sea, Neat Corporation

Garden Of The Sea Reveals Early October Release Date

The new cozy life simulator Garden Of The Sea has confirmed an early october release date for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Garden Of The Sea, a cozy life simulator, will launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2024.

Explore magical islands, garden, fish, sail, cook, and more at your own pace in this relaxing game.

No fail states, only different ways to win; perfect for both progression seekers and those wanting relaxation.

Create plant beds, care for creatures, build and upgrade your home, and capture moments with the in-game camera.

Indie game developer and publisher Neat Corporation has announced Garden of the Sea will be released for Steam and Nintendo Switch next month. This game is a cozy life simulator title in which you live on a magical island full of things to go do if you choose to do them. Or you can just hang out and casually do what you feel like. Garden, farm, fish, explore, sail, photograph, and more. You can read up about the game below and check out the lastest trailer above, as it arrives on October 3, 2024.

Garden of the Sea

You wake up on a small island with no company except the local animals and lapping waves. Time to make yourself at home! Garden of the Sea is a chilled-out life sim where you play, craft, and explore at your own pace. Discover new islands and unlock the mysteries of the ocean and its inhabitants, or stay where you are and let things gently take their course. You'll be fine either way. There are no fail states here, just different ways to win. If you are looking for progression and adventure, you will find it. If you are looking for respite and meditative relaxation, stay where you are and let the world gently take its course.

Create raised plant beds, fences, trellises, and decor for various veggies and flowers.

Nurture and care for local creatures by figuring out their favorite foods.

Go fishing for new friends to hang out in your pond.

Build and upgrade your house. Decorate and design it to feel like home.

Cook new dishes with the veggies you have grown yourself!

Stay up all night! Go exploring with your boat!

Complete quests to unlock new adventures, creatures, and more!

Encourage your animal friends to make babies (totally safe for work!)

Find the best spot to meditate for a moment.

Save your favorite moments with the in-game camera.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!