Gas Station Simulator Reveals Car Junkyard DLC Video

Check out the latest video for Gas Station Simulator's new Car Junkyard DLC, as you get to see fourteen minutes worth of gameplay

Restore classic cars as a side-hustle in the Car Junkyard DLC, releasing on October 25 for PC.

Acquire wrecked cars, salvage parts, and build your dream car while managing a scrappy business.

Expand your gas station empire with new mechanics, challenges, and business opportunities.

Indie game developer and publisher Drago Entertainment has released a new video for the upcoming Gas Station Simulator DLC, Car Junkyard. In case you haven't heard about the DLC yet, this will essentially expand one of the pieces of the plot of land you have yet to really develop (depending on how far you've gotten into the game) where you'll be able to work on cars dropped off to you and sitting in a nearby junkyard and restore them to their classic glory as a side-hustle. As part of the promotion for the DLC, the team has released a new video, which you can check out above, featuring fourteen minutes of footage from the new content. It's not a final version, and they do advise it may look different from the eventual release. Enjoy the footage as the DLC will be released on October 25 for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, with a console release to come.

Gas Station Simulator – Car Junkyard

The Car Junkyard DLC introduces a host of thrilling new features that add layers of depth to the base game. Players will be able to scavenge through junkyards scattered across all states, acquire wrecked cars, strip them for valuable parts, and breathe new life into these rusty relics. It's more than just a restoration mechanic; it's about learning how to run a scrappy, profitable business while navigating the challenges of the automotive underworld. Expand your junkyard, unveil the story of Sean, master your skills, and build your dream car from scratch.

