Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gatekeeper, Gravity Lagoon, HypeTrain Digital

Gatekeeper Will Launch On Steam In Early Access This May

Check out the latest trailer for the game Gatekeeper, as this fast-paced rogue-lite will be released on Steam in Early Access.

Article Summary Gatekeeper, a fast-paced rogue-lite, enters Steam Early Access on May 10, 2024.

Play as the Observer to reclaim the stolen Heart of the Universe.

Experience solo or online co-op play with a variety of unique characters.

Discover 100+ items, explore diverse planets, and challenge formidable bosses.

Indie game developer Gravity Lagoon and publisher HypeTrain Digital released a new trailer for Gatekeeper, confirming the game's launch in Early Access. The title has gone through a few different changes over time, as this fast-paced rogue-lite will have you bopping around the universe using planetary gates to find the stolen Heart of the Universe. You can tackle the game solo or work with your friends as a team to locate it while shooting your way through vast hordes of enemies as you become the next Guardian. Enjoy the trailer and info, as the game will hit Early Access on Steam on May 10, 2024.

Gatekeeper

In Gatekeeper, the player will take the role of the Observer, who has to protect the Heart of the Universe, an extremely important artifact that keeps cosmic balance. The Heart has been stolen, and it must be reclaimed: head to an unknown galaxy, find the Heart, and shoot your way through the hordes of various monsters and their deities, combining the skills of the characters with hundreds of found artifacts to get it back. The game will be available both in solo and online co-op modes.

Choose your Hero: Several playable characters with unique abilities to suit your playstyle.

Several playable characters with unique abilities to suit your playstyle. Limitless Skill Combinations: Gain experience to upgrade the characters' skills and utilize the abilities of found artifacts.

Gain experience to upgrade the characters' skills and utilize the abilities of found artifacts. Team up with your friends: Invite your friends to take the role of a Universe defender and join you in this epic rogue-lite adventure!

Invite your friends to take the role of a Universe defender and join you in this epic rogue-lite adventure! Unique Totems system: Complete all the challenges to defend the Totems and open the path to new locations!

Complete all the challenges to defend the Totems and open the path to new locations! Find and Obtain 100+ Collectibles: There are over a hundred different items, and each of those collectibles changes the gameplay and makes every run a unique adventure.

There are over a hundred different items, and each of those collectibles changes the gameplay and makes every run a unique adventure. Dozen of unique Planets, enemies, and Bosses: Otherworldly and breathtaking locations with various enemies and bosses for you to explore, shoot, and fight!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!