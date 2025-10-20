Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: genesect, pokemon, Tales of Transformation

Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Genesect returns to Five-Star Raids this October in Pokémon GO. Defeat it as a solo player using these top counters and attacks.

Article Summary Genesect returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this October during Tales of Transformation season.

Top Fire-type counters include Mega Blaziken, Mega Charizard Y, Reshiram, and Chandelure for best results.

Solo victories are possible with maxed Fire-types, but two or more trainers are recommended for consistency.

Shiny Genesect odds are about 1 in 20; 100% IV Genesect has CP 1916 (normal) or 2395 (boosted weather).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the second month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Deoxys (including Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed Formes), Genesect (including standard, Douse, and Shock Drives), and Giratina (including Origin and Altered Formes). Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Sceptile, Mega Blaziken, Mega Swampert, Mega Mawile, Mega Salamence, Mega Gengar, Mega Sableye, Mega Absol, Mega Banette, and more. We will also see the debut of two Mega forms in Raid Days, including Metagross and an as-of-yet unannounced arrival. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Genesect, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Genesect Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Genesect counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Genesect with efficiency.

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire++

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

It is possible but difficult for a solo player to defeat Genesect due to its double-weakness to Fire-types as a dual Bug/Steel-type. You will need ideal weather and a great team of maxed out Fire-types. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Five-Star Raids is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Genesect will have a CP of 1916 in normal weather conditions and 2395 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!