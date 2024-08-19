Posted in: 10:10 Games, Capcom, Funko Fusion, Games, Mega Man, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: funko

Funko Fusion Releases New Mega Man Reveal Trailer

Funko Fusion threw out a bit of a shocking trailer today as Mega Man has been added to the game through a Capcom partnership

Article Summary Mega Man revealed as a launch character for Funko Fusion through a Capcom partnership.

New Mega Man world and exclusive red and gold outfit added to the game.

Free Steam demo available for Funko Fusion players with access to The Thing level.

Funko Fusion features characters from over 20 fan-favorite franchises in a third-person action game.

Skybound Games and 10:10 Games had a bit of a surprise today for Funko Fusion fans as they revealed Mega Man would be added to the game as one of the launch characters. In a new partnership with Capcom, the character will be added with his own unique world as part of the game's collective amount of universes, as well as coming with a red and gold outfit as an alternative skin. The team also revealed they will have a free demo on Steam shortly that will allow you to play through The Thing level and get a feel for how the game will play. Enjoy the video and info here as the game will launch on September 13.

Mega Man Arrives

Ready your blaster and save the world as the Blue Bomber! Mega Man will join the fandom-filled roster powered by Funko that features some of the most recognizable characters and franchises across pop culture, including JAWS, Battlestar Galactica, M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy's, Xena: Warrior Princess, Chucky, and more, allowing players to explore these worlds as key characters across these familiar titles.

Funko Fusion

Funko Fusion is a third-person action game that's all about celebrating fandom. Play with some of your favorite characters from across TV, movies, games, and comics, and explore handcrafted worlds inspired by Jurassic World, Back to the Future, JAWS, The Thing, Chucky, Battlestar Galactica, Hot Fuzz, The Umbrella Academy, Five Nights at Freddy's, Masters of the Universe, Invincible, and many more! Select, unlock, and play with 60+ unique playable characters from more than 20 fan-favorite franchises, all lovingly recreated in Funko Pop! form. Each character has their own weapons and special moves, and some characters have unique skills for solving puzzles and finding secrets. Explore your favorite franchises in video game form, relive memorable moments, and play through a unique story that ties them all together! Shoot, blast, and whack enemies in ranged and melee combat. Craft gadgets and items to give yourself an advantage or to unlock hidden areas.

