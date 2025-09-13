Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cyber Temple, DarkSwitch

DarkSwitch Releases New Developer Diary Showing Off The Art

Check out the latest developer diary for the title DarkSwitch as the team have shown off more of the art behind their latest game

Article Summary DarkSwitch unveils a new developer diary highlighting the game's haunting, detailed art direction.

Experience survival city-building on a colossal tree above a mysterious and deadly fog called the Shroud.

Balance resource management, build defenses, research tech, and lead your people to safety and growth.

Engage in quests, explore the fog, rescue survivors, and uncover a multi-threaded story with four protagonists.

Indie game developer and publisher Cyber Temple has released a new developer diary for their upcoming game, DarkSwitch, with this one focusing on art. The video is led by the game's art director, Alexey. as they show off how they've created thi uniquely haunting world and brought it to life. Enjoy the video above as the game is being planned for launch this October.

DarkSwitch

DarkSwitch is a vertical survival city builder where you manage a city built atop a colossal tree, high above a deadly fog that surrounds it. While city building and survival are the heart of the gameplay, you'll also engage in quests for exploration, defend your city against the mysterious threats, and unravel a multi-threaded storyline that shapes the future of your people. The narrative unfolds through quests, dialogues, and cutscenes, while gameplay evolves around tasks and building objectives, technology progression and community development. The main antagonist here is the enigmatic fog, named the Shroud by the townsfolk, which impacts citizens' health and morale, and is modeled using custom voxel grid technology, creating dynamic, unpredictable shifts and ambisonic SFX. DarkSwitch is being developed by an independent, diverse, and global team of veterans.

Build a variety of buildings—industrial, social, and defensive. Research new technologies and develop specialized machinery to advance your treetop city. Build high, build safe!

Manage scarce resources, balance the distribution of raw materials between construction, defense, and the needs of your residents. Distribute wisely!

Light up the streets to repel the Shroud, fortify defenses, and make difficult choices to secure the survival of your city. Save lives, protect souls!

Venture into the fog to gather rare resources and uncover ancient artifacts. Lead expeditions to rescue survivors and push the story forward. Understand the Shroud, uncover its origins!

Develop your city's leaders and unravel an epic story through quests, objectives, and side missions, all centered around four main protagonists.

