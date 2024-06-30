Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arma Reforger, Bohemia Interactive

Arma Reforger Releases New Reinforcements Update

Bohemia Interactive has a new update out now for Arma Reforger, as players have access to a ton of new additions and upgrades.

Article Summary Arma Reforger's Reinforcements update adds AI driving, new weapons, and helicopter turrets.

Experience enhanced combat with new flares, explosive charges, and bayonet attachments.

Features like Vehicle Unflipping and Copilot Control improve gameplay realism and tactics.

Enjoy an overhauled inventory system and new civilian faction in Game Master mode.

Bohemia Interactive released a new update for their first-person shooter Arma Reforger, as players can get their hands on the Reinforcements update. Technically called Version 1.2, the name says it all as they have given players new features, new assets, several improvements, new weapons, AI driving, helicopter weapons, and so much more. We have more details for you below as the update is now live.

Arma Reforger – Reinforcements Update

Whether you're commanding AI squads, engaging in close-quarters combat with new weapons, taking to the skies with helicopter defenses, or staying on the ground with vehicle improvements, the Reinforcements update transforms the dynamics of the battlefield, adding new dimensions to AI behavior and capabilities. With a classic focus on realism and strategic depth, this update will change how players experience combat in Arma Reforger. For the first time, AI soldiers can now operate ground vehicles, navigate road networks, and avoid obstacles. This opens up new possibilities for both cooperative and player-vs-player gameplay, with AI being capable of suppressive fire, weapon assignment, and crew member reallocation. Additionally, players can now recruit and direct AI comrades with commands to move, halt, suppress, heal, follow, and defend. The UH-1H and Mi-8MT transport helicopters now feature multiple turrets, significantly improving their defensive capabilities and changing the dynamics of aerial combat.

New gear has been added to the factions' arsenals. Flares can now be used to illuminate nighttime combat, providing better visibility in the local area. Additionally, new pilot suits and gloves have been introduced, offering authentic gear for those roles. New weapon additions include the AKS-74U, a lightweight, close-quarter variant of the AK-74. Both the US and Soviet factions have been equipped with explosive charges, allowing for sabotage and ambush capabilities. Finally, soldiers can now attach bayonets to select weapons for better defensive close-quarter combat.

Vehicle Unflipping: Allows players to right overturned vehicles, often requiring teamwork.

Allows players to right overturned vehicles, often requiring teamwork. Copilot Control: Enables copilots to take over helicopter controls if the pilot is incapacitated.

Enables copilots to take over helicopter controls if the pilot is incapacitated. Civilian Faction: Now available in Game Master mode with randomized loadouts.

Now available in Game Master mode with randomized loadouts. Get-in/Get-out Refactor: Separate actions for opening doors and entering/exiting vehicles.

Separate actions for opening doors and entering/exiting vehicles. Cycle Waypoints: Create cyclical patrol routes for AI soldiers.

Create cyclical patrol routes for AI soldiers. Linking Waypoints: Assign AI to specific vehicles or objectives, enhancing scenario creation.

Assign AI to specific vehicles or objectives, enhancing scenario creation. Inventory Improvements: The inventory system has been overhauled for better functionality and performance, with a complete UX/UI refresh.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!