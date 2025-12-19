Posted in: Games, HoYoverse, Video Games | Tagged: Zenless Zone Zero, ZZZ

Zenless Zone Zero To Launch Version 2.5 At Year's End

Zenless Zone Zero has one last update on the way before the end of 2025, as Version 2.5 brings a ton of new content in a week and a half

HoYoverse has revealed new details about the next major update for Zenless Zone Zero, with Version 2.5 set to release near the end of the year. Also known as To Be Fuel for the Night, this will be the culmination of Season 2, bringing with it the Void Hunter Ye Shunguang, the popular Zhao, and a new series of events that will enhance Hollow gameplay and multiplayer combat. We have the full rundown of everything coming for you below, as the update arrives on December 30, 2025.

Zenless Zone Zero – Version 2.5: To Be Fuel for the Night

Ye Shunguang, the young senior disciple of Yunkui Summit, rises as the first dual-form Void Hunter. With her unique attribute Honed Edge, Ye Shunguang can enter the Enlightened Mind state and activate her signature Ether Veil to unleash massive Honed Edge damage while applying a vulnerability effect to enemies. Accompanying Ye Shunguang is her sidekick Bangboo Sprout, who peppers enemies with volleys of flying swords. Joining them is the unbeaten legend of Krampus, Zhao, who is an S-Rank Ice Defense Agent. Despite her adorable appearance, Zhao weaves swiftly across the battlefield and launches assaults with her massive weapon to suppress enemies. By accumulating Frostbite, Zhao can trigger Ether Veil: Wellspring, granting powerful buffs for the entire squad.

With strengthened allies, the new chapter unveils the final moments of Waifei Peninsula's escalating crisis. The legendary Qingming Sword has begun to resonate with the primordial power of the Creator — an overwhelming force that assisted Proxies in past battles but now threatens a profound backlash for Ye Shunguang. Meanwhile, mysterious white flowers — once found only within the Hollows — have begun blooming across Failume Heights, signaling the dangerous expansion of the Lemnian Hollow. Proxies shall venture deep into the Lumite Mine ruins, using their new Perception Technique and teaming up with allies to uncover the truths hidden within the Hollow's depths.

The adventure continues in the epilogue Sword Seeker Chronicles as Proxies support Ye Shunguang in seeking a remedy for the Qingming Sword's backlash. The investigation showcases Ye Shunguang's Bladeflash Mirage ability and offers exclusive rewards, including a brand-new W-Engine. Multiplayer combat arrives in the limited-time event Joint Investigation: The Divine Maze, where three-member squads face fast-paced cooperative challenges that reward coordination and tactical timing. Outside combat, the newly added Proxy Outpost allows Proxies to join or create outposts, facilitate discussions, and post or accept commissions, making New Eridu more connected than ever.

Version 2.5 also introduces quality-of-life updates that refine combat and progression. The existing Agents Soldier 11, Grace, Soldier 0 – Anby, Ellen, and Burnice will be enhanced with updated mechanics and performance boosts, with additional agents in the standard Stable Channel scheduled for future enhancements. Meanwhile, improvements to Shiyu Defense and Deadly Assault further polish the gameplay loop, while the new sweep function for Combat Simulation stages lets players consume Ether Batteries to instantly gather promotion materials and Drive Discs, easing the burden of day-to-day progression.

To welcome both new and returning Proxies, all players can jump directly into Version 2.5's story through Advance Screening, while expanding their squads with a lineup of limited-time channels. The channels for Ye Shunguang and Zhao will run throughout the entire version, and a special rerun channel in the latter half guarantees the first S-Rank signal obtained will be a selected character among Alice, Soldier 0 – Anby, or Astra, along with their signature W-Engines returning with the same guarantee mechanic.

