Dead Cide Club Releases Early Access Launch Trailer Check out the latest trailer for Dead Cide Club as the game officially enters Early Access on PC, which you can play now.

Indie developer PressA and publisher Devsisters has released an all-new launch trailer for Dead Cide Club as the game enters Early Access. The game has been teased for a couple of months now as you're entering a new kind of battle royale where you're not just facing off against other players, you're battling the world at large as everything and everyone is trying to kill you while trying to be the lone survivor. You can experience the game right now in a limited format as they will slowly be updating it and adding new content before it eventually launches. For now, you can enjoy the trailer down at the bottom.

"Experience an exciting new side-scrolling shooting, Dead Cide Club! Players will face off in intense battles with fun and unique weapons. Get coins by killing monsters, and get strong weapons and useful supplies to help you survive till the end! Things speed up and become tenser in 2.5-dimensional battlefields. Immerse yourself in the fast-paced world of Dead Cide Club, where strategic use of using grappling hooks and shielding may prove more lifesaving than your shooting abilities. Dead Cide Club has cartels of Gangsters, Nerds, Prisoners, Agents, Psychopaths, Hipsters, and Soldeirs."

"Each has a distinct personality, story, weaponry, and perks that can be used strategically to survive on the battlefield. Choose one of the seven cartels, infamous crime syndicates recruiting new solider for their ranks. Experience multiple battle modes, including a special take on God Mode. Battle Royale, in which players compete to be the last one standing, either alone or with teammates. Horde and Dominion, where strategic and cooperative play is extremely important. The God Mode, where you can customize your own death game's maps, rules, and rewards. Join Dead Cide Club and fight your way to the top!"