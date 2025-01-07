Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: dune, Dune: Awakening

Dune: Awakening Drops New Trailer Showing Off Visuals

Get a look at the latest trailer for Dune: Awakening shown during CES 2025 this week, as they highlighted the game's visuals

Article Summary Watch the stunning trailer for Dune: Awakening debuted at CES 2025, showcasing amazing visuals.

Experience Dune: Awakening with NVIDIA DLSS 4 technology, featuring Multi Frame Generation.

Immerse yourself in Arrakis with Razer's top-tier Chroma lighting and Haptic feedback integration.

Expect unparalleled performance and realism in this year’s most anticipated game release on Arrakis.

As part of CES 2025, Funcom released a new trailer for Dune: Awakening this week, showing off more of the visual aspects and capabilities of the game. The trailer was shown off as it will be one of the first games powered by NVIDIA's brand-new DLSS 4 technology with Multi Frame Generation. Funcom also revealed that Dune: Awakening will feature Razer's next-gen Chroma and Haptics integration, which will bring gamers closer to the experience of playing in the world of Arrakis by bringing it into their gamer space. You can check out the short trailer above, which highlights some of the features of the game's visuals, with more info from the devs below about what to expect from the game when it's released later this year.

Dune: Awakening – Visual Breakdown

Through Razer's brand-new synced lighting and the full suite of Razer's haptic feedback devices, including the Freyja HD haptic gaming cushion and Kraken Pro headset, the lines between Arrakis and reality begin to blur. Feel everything happening around you: the ground rumbling as a giant sandworm approaches, the crashing wind of the deadly sandstorm, and the kick of the rocket launcher as you fire at an enemy Ornithopter. In a game where situational awareness is key for survival, Razer Chroma and Haptics is an excellent match.

NVIDIA DLSS 4 makes Arrakis a wonder to behold at incredible frame rates. Soar across the dunes of Arrakis in your ornithopter as the last rays of sunlight slip over the horizon, and witness the twin moons rise over the desert. DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation enhances Dune: Awakening's most exciting moments and majestic sights with incredible performance and image quality. Using both NVIDIA and Razer's cutting-edge technologies, Funcom is pushing immersion and performance in Dune: Awakening to the next level, making the most dangerous planet in the universe feel more real than ever.

