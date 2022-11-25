Genshin Impact To Launch Version 3.3 On December 7th

HoYoverse has released new details of the next update for Genshin Impact, as Version 3.3 will be rolling out on December 7th, 2022. 3 The update is called "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void" and will bring about an end to Sumeru's main storyline, but it will also launch a new season of events with two powerful allies added to the mix with the Wanderer and Faruzan. The game is also adding its own trading card game into the mix where you'll be able to duel NPCs, friends, and other players online in Genius Invokation TCG. What's more, the update will also be adding add Italian and Turkish text languages to the Game Language settings, as well as cross-save and cross-play functions to play the game across multiple platforms. We have more notes on the addition below.

"After being defeated as a man-made god in the Archon Quest main story, Scaramouche, now known as the Wanderer, will walk down a different path under Nahida's custody. In the new Archon Quest Interlude Chapter "Inversion of Genesis," you will head to Irminsul with the Wanderer to find out how the story unravels. The Wanderer will join the playable cast as a five-star Anemo catalyst wielder, and another character Faruzan will join the lineup as a new four-star Anemo archer. The Wanderer has been blessed with the ability to hover and attack in mid-air, and his power can be enhanced when coming into contact with Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro. Faruzan is an ageless Akademiya genius in mechanics."

"During combat, she wields a bow as her weapon and supports teammates by offering Anemo DMG Bonus effects while weakening opponents' Anemo Resistance. The Wanderer, Faruzan, and Arataki Itto's rerun will feature in the early stage of Version 3.3's Event Wishes, and the latter half will see the rerun of Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato. As a trading card game, Genius Invokation TCG combines the fun of Genshin Impact's element-based combat system with strategy development, allowing both players and NPCs to compete against each other with their collection of cards. In a match of Genius Invokation, the winner must defeat all of their opponent's Character Cards with Normal Attacks, Elemental Skills, and Elemental Bursts of their own Character Cards. Therefore, skillfully swapping Character Cards to trigger Elemental Reactions and applying more buffs and effects with various Action Cards are vital to developing a winning strategy."

"However, performing the above actions often consumes a certain number of Elemental Dice, thus making dice rolling at the beginning of each round an important variable of the game. With more NPC card players defeated, players may redeem more cards and Dynamic Skins from the Card Shop. More fun events and challenges await ahead in Version 3.3. In the new seasonal special "Akitsu Kimodameshi," players will meet with Arataki Itto to master a series of "brick-breaker" mini-games. Another special event, "Across the Wilderness," requires players to collect Wilderness Balloons within a limited time. What's more, the classic hide-and-seek game "Windtrace" and the challenge event "Misty Dungeon" will return with fresh updates."