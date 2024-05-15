Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 In May 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in May 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $116.24 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $41.41 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $38.97 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $33.55 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $31.64 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $28.95 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $28.57 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $25.27 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $21.65 Blastoise ex Full Art 184/165: $20.39 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $19.60 Mew ex Full Art 193/165: $18.73 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $18.41 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: 17.82 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $17.35

This is the most beloved set of the Scarlet & Violet block so far, and the Charizard card is standing tall in value. Looking at the trajectory of the card, it is falling in value in the longterm. I can see it dropping under $100, as special sets do tend to be overprinted enough that it makes the cards easier to find in the secondary market.

