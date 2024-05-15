Posted in: Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney

Disney Dreamlight Valley Launches Dreamlight Parks Fest Event

There's an all-new event happening in Disney Dreamlight Valley as the Dreamlight Parks Fest is underway with exclusive items.

Article Summary Disney Dreamlight Valley's new Dreamlight Parks Fest event runs until June 5.

Collect Buttons across your Village to craft special Disney Parks-themed items.

Complete daily and weekly quests from familiar characters to earn Green Buttons.

Join the Community Challenge to build parks and share your creations online.

Gameloft has launched a brand-new event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, as you can take part in the all-new Dreamlight Parks Fest. Starting and running all the way until June 5, the game will introduce several brand-new activities tied to the in-parks system that will provide you with exclusive event recipes and furniture, all of which have been themed after Disney Parks. We have the rundown of what you can expect below as the event is now live.

Disney Dreamlight Valley – Dreamlight Parks Fest

To kickstart adding these items to your collection, you'll need to scour your Village for a variety of Buttons:

Red Buttons: Found around or inside Villager houses.

Found around or inside Villager houses. Blue Buttons: Found randomly while fishing at white fishing spots on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow ponds.

Found randomly while fishing at white fishing spots on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow ponds. Green Buttons: Rewarded through daily and weekly event quests.

Rewarded through daily and weekly event quests. Flower Buttons: Found around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow.

Found around the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow. Purple Buttons: Crafted with other Buttons.

Once you've collected enough Buttons, use them and other materials to craft new Popcorn Buckets. Additional Disney Parks-inspired furniture awaits you at your Crafting Table, so be sure to collect other crafting materials in your quest for Buttons!

Daily and Weekly Quests

Some of your Villagers are joining the fun with recurring daily and weekly quests! Be sure to check in with Scrooge McDuck, Ursula, WALL·E, Mickey Mouse, and Moana to see what new Cupcakes they are craving each day. Completing their requests will reward you with Green Buttons! Take part in enough Dreamlight Parks Fest activities, and you could also unlock three new achievements, each rewarding a spectacular Disney Parks-inspired map.

Community Challenge

In addition to our in-game event, we're issuing a challenge to all players to build their own parks – Dreamlight Parks! Rally with your fellow Valley Villagers to complete the following tasks:

Monument Masters: Share an in-game photo on social media featuring The Partners Statue furniture item.

Share an in-game photo on social media featuring The Partners Statue furniture item. Recycle Champions: Place Park Recycler items in-game. You can participate by placing multiple in your own Village!

Place Park Recycler items in-game. You can participate by placing multiple in your own Village! Collection Curators: Place Ice Cream Stands and/or Bretzel Stands from the "A Day at Disney" Star Path.

Place Ice Cream Stands and/or Bretzel Stands from the "A Day at Disney" Star Path. Pastry Chefs: Cook new Dreamlight Parks Fest Cupcake recipes.

Cook new Dreamlight Parks Fest Cupcake recipes. Attraction Enthusiasts: This one's easy – interact with and ride an Attraction in-game!

