GigaBash Adds Godzilla: Nemesis 2 Kaiju Pack DLC

GigaBash is getting two new classic kaiju added to the game in the latest DLC pack with Godzilla favorites King Ghidorah and Hedorah.

Developer and publisher Passion Republic Games have unleashed a new awesome DLC for GigaBash with the Godzilla: Nemesis 2 Kaiju Pack. This pack adds two classic favorites from the Godzilla franchise of films, as players will be able to fight as King Ghidorah and Hedorah. As you can see from the trailer, they have gone out of their way to faithfully bring both of these incredible monsters to life as faithfully as they could within the game, including their destructive powers and abilities. The pack is available right now across all platforms as we have further details about both of them for you below.

GigaBash – Godzilla: Nemesis 2 Kaiju Pack

As seen in Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991), King Ghidorah is Godzilla's most formidable rival. Each of its colossal, horned heads can blast destructive lightning bolt-like Gravity Beams capable of tearing through entire skyscrapers. Its supersonic wings not only allow it to fly and rain destructive Gravity Beams from above but are also powerful enough to produce powerful shockwaves that uproot buildings and send them flying. Hedorah is the smog monster that stands taller than Godzilla and can match the King of the Monsters blow for blow. As seen in Godzilla vs. Hedorah (1971), it can spit Acidic Sludge, throw mud balls at its enemy, and even shoot a Hedrium Ray from one of its eyes. It can also revert to its Flying Stage to escape attacks with surprising agility. Few foes have ever proved as challenging for Godzilla and humankind as Hedorah.

The continued collaboration between Godzilla and GigaBash has now brought a total of 6 Godzilla characters into the game. So, will you sow terror in the GigaBash world as the Nemeses of Godzilla? Or will you band together with old adversaries out of sheer survival instinct to fight off these formidable foes?

