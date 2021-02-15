GENSOU Skydrift Is Headed to PS4 & PS5 On March 9th

Studio IlluCalab finally has a release date for GENSOU Skydrift as the game will be coming out on both PlayStation consoles on March 9th. We originally saw this game clear back at PAX East 2019 and it looked like it was on its way to being released that summer. But shortly after it was just crickets and eventually they changed publishers to Phoenixx. Now we'll finally get this weird but fun racing game (led by a former Mario Kart developer) where witches will zoom around a track on their brooms using magic abilities to help them go faster and stall out their opponents. You can check out more below as the game will drop in a few weeks.

Zip through 20 stages with a powerful duo chosen from 22 characters, one acting as a vehicle with the other riding on her back as driver, each with exclusive stats and magic spells. Strategically swap the two between rider and vehicle positions to perfectly handle the twists and turns of the tracks or use abilities at just the right moment. Two new characters and two new courses will make their GENSOU Skydrift debut in both the new PlayStation version and now-available Nintendo Switch and Steam versions. Beloved Touhou characters Alice Margatroid and Rin Kaenbyou will be playable in all versions on March 9. Race through vibrant cherry blossoms in the Heaven course, and through a futuristic city in Redevelopment Area B. Dive into the magical narrative in Story Mode, battle for the best lap in Time Attack, or face the competition in Versus Mode, which hosts leagues of high-flying action in online multiplayer against up to seven opponents. Speed through the fantasy realm of Gensokyo, filled with charming creatures, flora and multicolored skies depicted in 3D in this fan-made entry in the Guiness World Record-holding Touhou Project franchise bringing the joys of racing to PlayStation 4.

https://youtu.be/Mb8ErTAby2U Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 『幻走スカイドリフト』PlayStation4版 リリーストレーラー (https://youtu.be/Mb8ErTAby2U)