Giveaway: CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Would you like to win a CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard now compatible with OperaGX? All you need is a Twitter account. Opera revealed this week that they have now partnered with CORSAIR to bring in iCue integration to their Opera GX browser. Meaning all of the light-up programming you can do with CORSAIR's products compatible with iCue can now be experienced through games played on their browser. And it isn't just cames either. When you finish downloading a file, complete a task, receive a new email or message, whatever the case may be—you can now set up your iCue products to alert you whenever something has happened on the Opera GX.

To celebrate the new partnership between the two companies, Opera is working with CORSAIR to give away a few keyboards so you too can experience what it's like. Specifically they're giving away the K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, which is a perfect item to test all of these alerts out on. In order for a chance to win, it just requires you to do two things on Twitter. All you have to do is follow our Twitter account and also retweet the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it as it will have the same image as the one here, and the hashtag #BCiCueOperaGX. You have until Wednesday, October 6th at 11am PDT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a CORSAIR K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a Twitter account… it's 2021, Twitter is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a Twitter account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official Twitter account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win, we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

This contest is limited to players in the United States. Winners will be chosen at random. Entry into the contest does not automatically guarantee you are a winner.