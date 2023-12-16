Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Croteam, The Talos Principle II

GLaDOS & SHODAN Attempt To Take On The Talos Principle II

Devolver Digital has posted a couple of fun videos this week for The Talos Principle II, as GLaDOS & SHODAN take on the challenge.

Article Summary Devolver Digital teases The Talos Principle II with GLaDOS & SHODAN.

Original voice actor, Terri Brosius, returns to voice SHODAN in trailers.

Explore philosophical themes and puzzles in a robot-inhabited world.

Game features multiple endings by a team of acclaimed writers.

Devolver Digital and Croteam have released a pair of fun trailers as a couple of evil AIs take on the world of The Talos Principle II, attempting to break it. A couple of guests show up as GLaDOS from the Portal series pops in to criticize the fact that it appears to have ripped off another game featuring lasers and cubes. Meanwhile, SHODAN from System Shock shows up to serve her own hate, as the original voice actor Terri Brosius lent her talents to the video. Enjoy both of them below!

Born into a new world where biological humanity is extinct, but human culture lives on in a city of robots, you find yourself swept up in a mind-bending adventure involving a mysterious megastructure hiding enormous powers. The more you discover, the more you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos and the purpose of civilization. The broken promise of a better tomorrow, the fear of repeating humankind's mistakes, faith in reason or renouncing humanity altogether – the choices you make and the sides you take will determine the course of events. Solve a wide array of puzzles with varying difficulty levels, including clever metapuzzles and highly challenging Gold puzzles. Finish the game without solving every puzzle, or pursue the rewards of complete mastery. A variety of new abilities, such as gravity manipulation and mind transference, join the established mechanics of the original Talos Principle, creating a fresh but familiar experience.

Take the next step forward in the story of The Talos Principle in a thought-provoking, character-driven interactive story with multiple endings penned by returning writers Jonas Kyratzes (The Eternal Cylinder, Clash: Artifacts of Chaos) and Tom Jubert (The Swapper, Subnautica), joined by Verena Kyratzes (The Hand of Merlin, Serious Sam 4). Explore more than a dozen all-new environments, from a city on the brink of a paradigm shift to the varied landscapes of a mysterious island that holds the keys to the future. Take a break from puzzle-solving to discover long-buried secrets and strands of forgotten history. Immerse yourself in the rich, bittersweet world of The Talos Principle with a stunning soundtrack by master composer Damjan Mravunac (Serious Sam, The Talos Principle), with a guest appearance by Chris Christodoulou (Risk of Rain 1 and 2).

