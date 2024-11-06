Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, Glorious Gaming, Keyboard

Glorious Gaming Reveals New Golden Age Comics-Inspired Keyboard

Golden Age comic book fans have a new gaming keyboard out on the market, as Glorious Gaming has released the GPBT Comic Boom

Article Summary Discover Glorious Gaming's new GPBT Comic Boom keyboard inspired by Golden Age comic book aesthetics.

Choose between the standard and TKL versions with customizable keys for PC or Mac.

Limited editions with paper-white keys, bold accents, and word bubble motifs for superhero fans.

Made from durable PBT polymer with individually numbered packaging and custom dye-sublimated legends.

Glorious Gaming has revealed a brand new gaming keyboard this week for comic book fans as they go back to the Golden Age with the GPBT Comic Boom. As you can see from the images here, they have taken this design and given it a bit of a "boom" as they have made all of the letters look just like the lettering you'd find in that era, along with several keys containing descriptor markers for where you'd see full words, and thrown in a touch of color reminiscent to the printing colors of the era. They've offered up two versions, which you can get the standard version or go with the TKL version, both of which come with the appropriate keys to swap between either a PC or Mac. Plus, the company is throwing in free matching wallpaper for your desktop if you decide to get one. We have more details about both versions below, as they are currently on sale via the company's website for about $65 for the TKL, while the full version doesn't seem to have a listing yet.

Glorious GPBT Comic Boom

Suit up your keyboard with GPBT Comic Boom, inspired by our love for classic superheroes. Sets are limited, so get yours before they fly off (digital) shelves! GPBT Comic Boom's paper-white keys and custom legends look like they leaped right off the page. While its bold accents pack a powerful PUNCH! featuring word bubble motifs and dot-printed detailing. Durable PBT polymer imbues each key with the power of invincibility, fighting off wear and shine like the heroes that inspired it.

Individually Numbered Packaging

129 Cherry-Profile Keycaps

Includes Windows & macOS Function Keys

Made from Durable PBT Polymer

Custom Dye-sublimated Legends

Compatible with: Most full-size, TKL, and Compact ANSI and ISO mechanical keyboards, including all ANSI and ISO GMMK models. English language only.

