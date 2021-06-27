Godolphin Games Announces Unknown Number: A First Person Talker

Godolphin Games revealed their latest mobile title this week as they're working on Unknown Number: A First Person Talker. We don't know a ton about the game as it was a very brief reveal that took place over the past few weeks, but what we can glean from the small bit of info below is that it will utilize a lot of mechanics you already kinda use on your phone to perform puzzle tasks. You'll be talking to someone on the other end on pre-recorded prompts who will need your help using your phone to solve puzzles and essentially "hack" your way to aiding them. The game also has a tie to helping the people on the other end prevent global climate change, but there isn't a lot of info about the story beyond what we have here. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to find out more in the months ahead.

Answer the call from Amanda and Ethan, two eco-warriors conducting a daring heist on an abandoned oil rig… who badly need your help. Talk, sing, whisper, and shout your way through an immersive audio-led experience that uses voice commands for just about everything. Unknown Number: A First Person Talkeris a blockbuster for your ears (and vocal cords!) featuring a full cast of professional voice actors. And of course – like any great heist movie – the plot has more twists and turns than an offshore oil drill. SOLVE complex puzzles to unlock treasure vaults.

NAVIGATE a maze-like oil rig under serious time pressure.

IMPERSONATE high-profile oil execs on conference calls.

TRICK henchman to abandon their guard posts.

SWEAR into an underground eco-movement run by kids.

MAKE big moral decisions that impact the story.

TELL knock-knock jokes… and maybe even save the world.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Unknown Number: A First Person Talker – ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER (https://youtu.be/n9EBLD1p7f4)