Google Play Reveals Their "Best Of 2021" Winners
The folks at Google Play have officially revealed their list of United States winners for their annual "Best Of" list for apps and gaming. This list really isn't about promoting different apps and promoting who the best overall is, but more to show what's been trending the past year and also exposing people to stuff they may not have heard about until now that's been doing well in certain areas. But the big draw to this is the gaming aspect as they show off what the big leaders are when it comes to mobile gaming on their platform. This year's list was expanded in a few different ways, with a good chunk of success going to indie developers. You can check out the entire list of winners below, as they are listed in no particular order of success.
Users' Choice 2021
- App: Paramount+
- Game: Garena Free Fire MAX
Best App
- Balance
Best Game
- Pokémon UNITE
Best Apps for Good
- Empathy
- Mentor Spaces
- Speechify
Best Everyday Essentials
- Blossom
- PhotoRoom
- Rabit
Best for Fun
- Clubhouse
- Noobly
- Whatifi
Best Hidden Gems
- Laughscape
- Moonbeam
- Moonly
Best for Personal Growth
- Balance
- Clementine
- Uptime
Best for Tablets
- Canva
- Concepts
- Houzz
Best for Wear
- Calm
- MyFitnessPal
- Sleep Cycle
Popular on Google TV
- Disney+
- ESPN
- Tubi
Best Of Gaming Winners
Best Competitive
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- MARVEL Future Revolution
- Pokémon UNITE
- Rogue Land
- Suspects: Mystery Mansion
Best Game Changers
- Inked
- JanKenUP!
- Knights of San Francisco
- Overboard!
- Tears of Themis
Best Indies
- 7 Billion Humans
- Bird Alone
- Donut County
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Puzzling Peaks EXE
Best Pick Up & Play
- Cats in Time
- Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
- Disney POP TOWN
- Switchcraft
- Towers
Best for Tablets
- Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
- Overboard!
- The Procession to Calvary