Google Play Reveals Their "Best Of 2021" Winners

The folks at Google Play have officially revealed their list of United States winners for their annual "Best Of" list for apps and gaming. This list really isn't about promoting different apps and promoting who the best overall is, but more to show what's been trending the past year and also exposing people to stuff they may not have heard about until now that's been doing well in certain areas. But the big draw to this is the gaming aspect as they show off what the big leaders are when it comes to mobile gaming on their platform. This year's list was expanded in a few different ways, with a good chunk of success going to indie developers. You can check out the entire list of winners below, as they are listed in no particular order of success.

Users' Choice 2021

App: Paramount+

Paramount+ Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Best App

Balance

Best Game

Pokémon UNITE

Best Apps for Good

Empathy

Mentor Spaces

Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials

Blossom

PhotoRoom

Rabit

Best for Fun

Clubhouse

Noobly

Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems

Laughscape

Moonbeam

Moonly

Best for Personal Growth

Balance

Clementine

Uptime

Best for Tablets

Canva

Concepts

Houzz

Best for Wear

Calm

MyFitnessPal

Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV

Disney+

ESPN

Tubi

Best Of Gaming Winners

Best Competitive

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokémon UNITE

Rogue Land

Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

Inked

JanKenUP!

Knights of San Francisco

Overboard!

Tears of Themis

Best Indies

7 Billion Humans

Bird Alone

Donut County

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play

Cats in Time

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!

Disney POP TOWN

Switchcraft

Towers

Best for Tablets

Chicken Police — Paint it RED!

League of Legends: Wild Rift

My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge

Overboard!

The Procession to Calvary