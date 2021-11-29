Google Play Reveals Their "Best Of 2021" Winners

The folks at Google Play have officially revealed their list of United States winners for their annual "Best Of" list for apps and gaming. This list really isn't about promoting different apps and promoting who the best overall is, but more to show what's been trending the past year and also exposing people to stuff they may not have heard about until now that's been doing well in certain areas. But the big draw to this is the gaming aspect as they show off what the big leaders are when it comes to mobile gaming on their platform. This year's list was expanded in a few different ways, with a good chunk of success going to indie developers. You can check out the entire list of winners below, as they are listed in no particular order of success.

Who won this year's Google Play Best of 2021? Courtesy of Google.
Users' Choice 2021

  • App: Paramount+
  • Game: Garena Free Fire MAX

Best App

  • Balance

Best Game

  • Pokémon UNITE

Best Apps for Good

  • Empathy
  • Mentor Spaces
  • Speechify

Best Everyday Essentials

  • Blossom
  • PhotoRoom
  • Rabit

Best for Fun

  • Clubhouse
  • Noobly
  • Whatifi

Best Hidden Gems

  • Laughscape
  • Moonbeam
  • Moonly

Best for Personal Growth

  • Balance
  • Clementine
  • Uptime

Best for Tablets

  • Canva
  • Concepts
  • Houzz

Best for Wear

  • Calm
  • MyFitnessPal
  • Sleep Cycle

Popular on Google TV

  • Disney+
  • ESPN
  • Tubi

Best Of Gaming Winners

Best Competitive

  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • MARVEL Future Revolution
  • Pokémon UNITE
  • Rogue Land
  • Suspects: Mystery Mansion

Best Game Changers

  • Inked
  • JanKenUP!
  • Knights of San Francisco
  • Overboard!
  • Tears of Themis

Best Indies

  • 7 Billion Humans
  • Bird Alone
  • Donut County
  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
  • Puzzling Peaks EXE

Best Pick Up & Play

  • Cats in Time
  • Crash Bandicoot: On the Run!
  • Disney POP TOWN
  • Switchcraft
  • Towers

Best for Tablets

  • Chicken Police — Paint it RED!
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • My Friend Pedro: Ripe for Revenge
  • Overboard!
  • The Procession to Calvary

