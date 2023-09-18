Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari Gamestation Pro, My Arcade

My Arcade Announces The Atari Gamestation Pro Console

A new retro gaming console will be coming this holiday season as My Arcade and Atari partner for the Atari Gamestation Pro.

My Arcade has partnered with Atari for a brand new release as the two companies unveiled the Atari Gamestation Pro Console coming out next month. This one might sound a bit familiar as many others have done this over the years in different capacities, but this particular console has been designed to be the first to integrate the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, Arcade, and bonus titles into a single platform. Only this time around, presented in full HD, with wireless joysticks and a modernized system that will allow you to enjoy a massive library of titles you can play anytime, with the possibility for updates and added content thrown into the mix. You can read more about it below, as it will go on sale on October 21, 2023, for $100.

The Atari Gamestation Pro arrives with not one but two 2.4GHz wireless joysticks, inspired by the iconic originals. For those looking to reignite the magic of paddle games like Breakout® or Warlords®, fear not – the joystick controllers with integrated paddles have you covered. Indeed, the paddles feature three sensitivity settings for custom user preference. The Atari Gamestation Pro features plug-and-play simplicity and wireless connectivity that makes diving into retro arcade games on your TV a breeze. Navigate the intuitive user interface that lets you search for games by Atari system. Dive into game overview pages that provide insights and gameplay actions for mastering each unique challenge. In-game save options allow you to save your progress.

First console on the market to integrate Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade games into a single platform.

Featuring over 200 officially-licensed classics, including Pong, Asteroids, Breakout, Warlords, and bonus titles!

Dual 2.4 GHz Joysticks with integrated paddles with three sensitivity settings.

Game save options: 2 save slots via on-board memory 2 save slots via Micro SD Card (not included)

Dynamic RGB LED lights with three glow modes.

Console powered by USB-C.

Console connects via HDMI to TV.

