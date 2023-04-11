Pringles Announces New Minecraft Flavor Hitting Shelves Today Wanna have Minecraft in your daily chip consumption? Kellogg's has launched a new flavor of Pringles called Suspicious Stew.

Kellogg's has partnered with Mojang for another food item, this time going for the savory as Pringles has a new Minecraft-themed flavor. The new flavor is called Suspicious Stew, and while we can't specifically name what it tastes like ourselves, we can say it has a hint of onion and beef, so it does taste like you're eating the chips version of a stew. Its at least worth a try for anyone who is a fan of the gam to see what they came up with and if it managed to match whatever you think the stew might taste like in the game. Along with this new flavor launch, the company will be holding a small little contest. From now until July 31st, when you purchase this new flavor or another Kellogg's product and upload the receipts to KelloggMinecraftPromo.com, you'll receive 350 Minecoins to use in-game. You can also enter the "Build for Better" contest, where you will show off your own Minecraft play space idea for a chance to inspire the building of a real-life playground. More info for that is on their website, as we have more about the flavor bbelow.

"For those not fluent in the world of Minecraft, suspicious stew is a virtual in-game food item that provides players with a status effect (think: Jump Boost, Night Vision, and more!) depending on the flower used to craft it. While eating Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew unfortunately won't give you night vision in real life, it will certainly give your tastebuds the status effect of "flavor overload"! This first-ever Pringles x Minecraft flavor collaboration brings the in-game suspicious stew ingredients to crisp-form, resulting in a burst of rich, hearty and savory flavor. With each flavor-packed crunch, fans will be met with a novel tasting experience that leaves them saying, 'So that's what suspicious stew tastes like!'"

"Minecraft is beloved by a community of millions, many of which are Pringles fans, so we delivered a tasting experience fans could previously only imagine — the famous suspicious stew," said Mauricio Jenkins, US marketing lead for Pringles. "We challenged ourselves to bring the flavor of suspicious stew and its ingredients to crisp-form, creating a flavor experience so delicious that both Minecraft players and non-players will reach for more."