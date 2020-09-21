Google Stadia Announces Seven New Indie Titles Coming To The Platform

Posted on | by Gavin Sheehan | Comments

Google revealed today that they will be bringing seven new independent games to Stadia as part of the Stadia Makers program. Those seven games will be TOHU, Figment: Creed Valley, Death Carnival, Kaze and the Wild Masks, The Darkside Detective Season 2, Unto The End, and Nanotale – Typing Chronicles. A lot of the games that have been added to the system so far have either already been released or are first-party titles that can only be found there, so having this new crop of indie games come up is a nice shot in the arm for Google. You can read a little about each game below along with their trailers, and you can read the in-depth descriptions here.

A look at the seven new games coming to Stadia. Courtesy of Google.
A look at the seven new games coming to Stadia. Courtesy of Google.
  • The Irregular Corp – TOHU is a brand new adventure game that's set amongst a world of weird and wonderful fish planets.
  • Bedtime Digital – Figment: Creed Valley is a musical action-adventure set in the recesses of the human mind. The first Figment will be shipping directly into Stadia Pro ahead of the launch of Figment: Creed Valley, too!
  • Furyion Games – Death Carnival is a fast-paced top-down shooter with extreme weapons & online multiplayer mayhem, with cross-platform support for online co-op and PVP on Stadia.
  • Soedesco – Kaze and the Wild Masks embraces all the classic 90's platformer elements and gives it a personal touch with modern-looking pixel art graphics.
  • Akupara Games – The Darkside Detective Season 2 is a brand new collection of comedic point-and-click adventures that will see Detective McQueen in six new standalone cases. Darkside Detective Season 1 will launch directly into Stadia Pro ahead of the launch of Darkside Detective Season 2!
  • Big Sugar Games – Unto The End is a 2D cinematic combat-adventure, featuring a nuanced combat system and handcrafted encounters.
  • Fishing Cactus – Nanotale – Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric typing adventure RPG set in a colorful vibrant world.

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  