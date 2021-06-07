Google Stadia Is Coming To Google TV & Android TV On June 23rd

Google revealed some big news about Stadia today as the service will come to Google TV and Android TV later this month. We now know the first version of Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV will be launching on June 23rd for the public to use. What's more, you will be able to play Stadia on compatible Android TV OS devices that same day, giving players more access to their games wherever they may be. We got a few more details below and more will be coming out in the weeks ahead of the launch, but this is the biggest expansion for Stadia since launch as they are continuing to improve on their cloud gaming servive.