Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: MTG, Secrets of Strixhaven, Strixhaven

Magic The Gathering Reveals More Details For Secrets of Strixhaven

Magic The Gathering released several new details about the next expansion, Secrets of Strixhaven, along with the reveal of many new cards

Article Summary Magic The Gathering unveils Secrets of Strixhaven with exciting new cards and mechanics for players to explore

Return of the Mystical Archive with special Japanese versions and powerful legacy spell reprints in every booster

Debut of paradigm, preparation cards, and new Book artifacts introduce fresh gameplay dynamics to Strixhaven

Converge ability returns, encouraging creative play with multicolor decks across the five Strixhaven colleges

Wizards of the Coast revealed a ton of new info today about the next expansion for Magic: The Gathering, as we got a plethora of details and cards for Secrets of Strixhaven. Returning to the School of Mages in this set, the school has become a little more lax in what you can do with different practices across the five colleges, as the set will give you plenty of new options to mess with players and learn a trick or two. We have more notes of what top expect from this set below from WotC staffers Athena Froehlich, Jubilee Finnegan, and Matt Tabak, along with several card reveals for you to check out. Secrets of Strixhaven will officially launch on April 24, 2026.

Scool is Back In Session For Magic: The Gathering with Secrets of Strixhaven

Our first Booster Fun lesson is the most exciting: a double rainbow foil serialized Emeritus of Ideation, featuring a throwback full-art frame. This card combines Mark Poole's artwork, a retro-inspired frame, and a powerful new design to create the perfect centerpiece for your Secrets of Strixhaven collection. This version of Emeritus of Ideation appears only in Secrets of Strixhaven Collector Boosters. Serialized versions of Emeritus of Ideation can appear in Collector Boosters of any language, but the card will always be in English. Serialized cards are mechanically identical to their non-serialized counterparts.

Return to the Mystical Archive in Every Play Booster and Collector Booster

Enter the Mystical Archive and discover a collection of spells from throughout Magic's history, including spellbindingly powerful cards like Force of Will. Each Secrets of Strixhaven Play Booster includes at least 1 Mystical Archive card, and each Collector Booster includes at least 3 Mystical Archive cards. Each Mystical Archive card also has a special Japanese Mystical Archive version featuring alternate artwork and a thematic frame. These cards are available in Japanese-language Play Boosters and Collector Boosters of all languages and always appear with Japanese text. Additionally, you can find silver scroll foil Japanese Mystical Archive cards in Collector Boosters of all languages.

Study Borderless Planeswalkers, Dragons, and Lands

We're honoring the esteemed professors, Founder Dragons, and locales of Strixhaven on a selection of borderless cards! The borderless Elder Dragons are perfect for leading your newest Commander deck, combining the worldbuilding of Strixhaven with jaw-dropping artwork. These cards are available in both non-foil and traditional foil in Play Boosters and Collector Boosters.

Head to Class with Special Guests Cards

The finest scholars in the Multiverse are delivering dissertations on Secrets of Strixhaven's Special Guests cards. These 10 cards depict lectures from the halls of Strixhaven, immortalizing these moments from the Multiverse in the university's curriculum. You can find non-foil Special Guests cards in Play Boosters and traditional foil Special Guests cards in Collector Boosters.

Preperation Cards

Some creatures in this set arrive on campus prepared to give you an advantage in your duels. New preparation cards offer access to an extensive repertoire of famous incantations from the past and soon-to-be-famous spells from the present. Each preparation card has a two-part frame, like frames you may have seen before on cards with an Adventure or an Omen. Most of the card is made up of the creature and its characteristics: its name, mana cost, type line, power, and toughness. The left side of the text box houses the creature's abilities.

The inset portion in the lower right is the prepare spell. It has its own name, mana cost, type line, and text box. You might recognize a few of them, such as the Rampant Growth that Studious First-Year has studiously, uh… studied. There are also some new spells in the mix. No matter where a preparation card is, it has the characteristics of the creature. If you're searching your library for a creature card or returning a creature card from your graveyard to your hand, you can find Studious First-Year just fine. I mean, she's a Bear. Hard to miss. But if you're searching for a sorcery card, you can't find this card. The card isn't a sorcery card no matter where it is.

Emeritus of Ideation's last ability is a good example of how a creature can become prepared again. However, a creature can't become prepared if it's already prepared. You'll never be able to create more than one copy of a prepare spell in exile. You'll need to cast the copy of the prepare spell (or have that copy cease to exist because the creature becomes unprepared some other way) before you can gain access to another copy. Strixhaven students sometimes change majors, so there's one special situation that's worth mentioning. If you control a prepared creature and another player gains control of it, the player who controls the prepared creature is the one who now can cast the copy of the prepare spell from exile.

Paradigm

Paradigm is a new keyword that appears on a cycle of sorceries and gives them true staying power. The first time a particular spell with paradigm resolves for you, you exile it. From that point forward, at the beginning of each of your first main phases, you may cast a copy of it without paying its mana cost. Casting each of these copies is optional, and you'll have the opportunity to cast one on each of your turns no matter what happens to the previous ones. For example, if one of the copies is countered, next turn's triggered ability will still serve you up another. Each card with paradigm also has the returning subtype Lesson, which previously appeared with the keyword action learn. Learn isn't returning in this set. While the five Lessons here will play well with earlier cards that interact with that subtype, Lessons aren't a featured mechanic in Secrets of Strixhaven.

Converge

While the colleges often stick to their areas of academic focus, it can pay off for them to branch out. The returning ability word converge highlights spells that count the number of colors of mana used to cast those spells or, for permanents, the number of colors of mana used to cast the spells that became those permanents. The number of colors of mana spent to cast a spell is always between zero and five. Make sure to include all mana spent to cast it, including any additional or alternative costs you paid, but as you may know by now, don't include any mana that wasn't spent to actually cast the spell, such as mana spent on a ward cost to make sure a spell wasn't countered. If you cast a spell without paying its mana cost, you probably didn't spend any mana to cast it, unless there was some additional cost involved. The number of colors of mana spent to cast the spell in that case will be zero. Similarly, if the spell is copied, no mana was spent to cast the copy, so the number of colors of mana spent to cast it is zero.

Book

Some extra credit before you go. There's a new artifact subtype debuting in this set: Book. After a thorough review by the Biblioplex's Department of Library Sciences, a few existing cards will receive updates to be classified as Books. Stay tuned for a future Oracle update for all the specifics.

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