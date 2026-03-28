Posted in: Games, Marvel Snap, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: gambit, marvel, PAX East 2026, PAX XP, penny arcade, ReedPOP, Second Dinner Studios, x-men

Giveaway: Snag a Free Marvel Snap Gambit Item From PAX East

We have a small chance for Marvel Snap players to get their hands on the free Gambit item from PAX East 2026 without being at the show

Article Summary Get free Marvel Snap Gambit item codes from PAX East 2026, even if you couldn't attend the event.

Second Dinner Studios offered five exclusive Gambit codes for Marvel Snap players to redeem in-game.

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced digital collectible card game set in the Marvel Universe with unique mechanics.

Collect and mix Marvel hero and villain cards, unlock new variants, and join regular in-game events.

Second Dinner Studios has given us a few promo codes for the special Marvel Snap item they've been giving out at PAX East 2026. If you didn't see it earlier, the company teamed with the convention to give away the free Gambit item you see here for those who activate the PAX XP game on their badges. The catch is that you can only get it if you are a PAX East attendee. Well… the devs decided to be nice and gave us five codes for people to add to their game, as a small token for those who aren't able to attend. These are first-come-first-serve to whoever gets them first, and you can only claim ONE per account, which means no one can horde all five or cash in on them all at once. To redeem them, you'll need to go to this link while logged into your account. The codes are down at the bottom of this post, so good luck!

Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced, award-winning collectible card game where you build your deck of 12 cards. Each Card represents a Marvel Super Hero or Villain, each with a unique power or ability. The goal of the game is to outsmart and outwit your opponent. Learning how to play only takes a few minutes, and matches only take three minutes. The game is designed so that every match feels different. Play your cards at 50+ different locations across the Marvel Universe, each with iconic game-changing abilities. From Asgard to Wakanda, new locations are introduced regularly to put your creative problem-solving skills to the test.

Every player begins with a Free Starter Deck that helps you get started. From there, you can earn new cards to add to your collection simply by playing and mastering the game.Unlike other games in the Collectible Card Game Genre, there are no card packs in Marvel Snap You can Play More to Earn More. Snap a unique mechanic in the game that lets you raise the stakes during a match and apply pressure on your opponent. For example, if you think you have a winning hand, use the Snap mechanic to double down and potentially double your rewards. Hey, even if you're bluffing —you could double your rewards!

Each card in your deck is a unique character from the Marvel Multiverse. No other game lets you collect, mix, and match hundreds of hero and villain art variants from the entire MARVEL Universe—and beyond. You might have a classic comic inspired Iron Man card, but do you also have the Chibi, 8-bit, and Cartoon variants? Marvel Snap stays fresh and exciting with new cards, new locations, new cosmetics, new season passes, new ranked seasons, new challenges, new missions, and new events regularly. You don't have to wait months for updates!

PAX East 2026 Gambit Codes

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