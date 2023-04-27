Gord Announces Summer Release For Both PC & Consoles Team17 has confirmed that Gord will be coming out this year, as they are eyeing a release sometime in the Summer.

Publisher Team17 and developer Covenant.dev confirmed this morning that they are indeed planning to release Gord in 2023 for PC and consoles. There was a lot of teasing of the game over 2022 with no set plans in place at that time, but now we know the team are looking at the Summer for the game's official release. The latest news comes with a fresh gameplay trailer, which we have for you at the bottom.

"In Gord, players will lead the Tribe of the Dawn as they strive to establish new settlements and explore eerie forbidden lands while interacting with horrific creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore. Players will have to complete quests to grow the tribe's gords and fortify these from invaders while managing a populace whose personal stories, familial ties, and well-being can have a devastating impact on the survival of their communities."