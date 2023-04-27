Gord Announces Summer Release For Both PC & Consoles
Team17 has confirmed that Gord will be coming out this year, as they are eyeing a release sometime in the Summer.
Publisher Team17 and developer Covenant.dev confirmed this morning that they are indeed planning to release Gord in 2023 for PC and consoles. There was a lot of teasing of the game over 2022 with no set plans in place at that time, but now we know the team are looking at the Summer for the game's official release. The latest news comes with a fresh gameplay trailer, which we have for you at the bottom.
"In Gord, players will lead the Tribe of the Dawn as they strive to establish new settlements and explore eerie forbidden lands while interacting with horrific creatures and deities inspired by Slavic folklore. Players will have to complete quests to grow the tribe's gords and fortify these from invaders while managing a populace whose personal stories, familial ties, and well-being can have a devastating impact on the survival of their communities."
- Dark Fantasy Strategy: Lead the people of the Tribe of the Dawn and venture deep into forbidden lands in a lore-rich, dark fantasy, real-time strategy campaign.
- Build and Survive: Grow your gord from humble settlement to formidable fortress while protecting your citizens from invading tribes, gruesome monsters, and mysterious powers that lurk within the surrounding woods.
- Unique Sanity System: Keep a close eye on your townsfolk, as everything from illness to hunger and the death of kin can have a devastating impact on their lives and well-being.
- Hand-Crafted Quests: Take on a wide variety of quests and random encounters that will lead you deep into the wilderness to hunt legendary creatures, uncover ancient secrets, and vanquish deadly scourges.
- Unleash Powerful Incantations: Unlock a variety of offensive and defensive spells to tip combat in your favor, each with custom animations.
- Custom Scenarios with Procedurally Generated Levels: Take on an endless variety of challenges by creating your own scenarios. Customize your playthrough by picking a main objective, choosing your starting party, level size, number of resources, enemy types, raid intensities, and even the severity of the weather!