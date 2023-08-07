Posted in: Arc System Works, Cygames, Games, Granblue Fantasy Versus, Video Games | Tagged: Credit: Cygames, EVO 2023, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising To Launch In Late November

Cygames and Arc System Works confirmed during EVO 2023 that Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising will be coming out this November.

Arc System Works and Cygames gave new details about Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising at EVO 2023, which is set to be released later this year. The team put the game up for pre-order this week, as they have officially announced it will be coming to both PC and consoles on November 30th, 2023. They didn't release a trailer or give any defining information about who we can expect to see or what the game truly has in store beyond the paragraph below and the image you see here. But it's pretty clear, based on some of the language they're using and the small additions they have revealed, that this is going to be a step up from everything they have done in the previous incarnation. Enjoy the info below as we now wait to find out more.

GBVS has been revamped and reborn as Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising! GBVSR allows players to choose between familiar technical inputs or convenient, simple inputs. All special moves (or "skills") can be performed at the press of a single button, allowing both newcomers and veterans alike to focus on the exciting part of fighting games: the thrill of high-paced battles! In addition to mechanical changes, GBVSR is jam-packed with content. Players may choose a Partner to act as a helpful guide and cheerleader; a single-player Arcade Mode provides a variety of difficulty levels; Story Mode provides a relaxed way to have fun with the game while learning its ins and outs; and there is no dearth to new Training Mode options when players want to hit the lab. Explore the game as you learn the game! Finally, Grand Bruise Legends! makes its debut with GBVSR! Take a break from the rigors of battle and enjoy this wacky party battle mode with tons of fellow skyfarers! There's something for everyone!

