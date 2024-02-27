Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: #BLUD, Exit 73 Studios

#BLUD Receives July 2024 Release Date For PC & Consoles

Humble Games and Exit 73 Studios confirmed an official release date for #BLUD, as the game will be released in July for PC and consoles.

Article Summary #BLUD release set for July 18, 2024, for PC and consoles by Humble Games and Exit 73 Studios.

Dive into a vampire-ridden adventure with action RPG elements and cartoonish art style.

Play as Becky Brewster, a high school vampire hunter, wielding magic and a field hockey stick.

Explore, slay, and solve puzzles, using social media and selfies to track and study foes.

Humble Games and Exit 73 Studios have announced an official release date for their upcoming vampire survival game #BLUD. If you haven't seen the game before, you'll be fighting in the middle of the vampire apocalypse, trying to keep you and your friends safe as you attempt to survive what looks like an action RPG set in a Saturday morning cartoon series. Enjoy the trailer here, as the game will arrive on July 18, 2024.

#BLUD

Save your friends, fight off the vampire apocalypse, and survive the horrors of freshman field hockey practice in #BLUD, a delightfully zany animated dungeon crawler that blurs the line between action RPGs and hyperkinetic 90s cartoons. Slaying the undead is just another day at high school for Becky Brewster, the new kid in town and the latest in an ancient bloodline of spellcasting vampire hunters. Root out demonic infestations through the town's buzzing social media and take selfies with demonic forces to analyze their weaknesses. Power up your trusty fiend-thwacking field hockey stick, and level up your latent magic skills through grimoires and school supplies. Master the slaying game with the help of an eclectic cast of hilarious characters, and teach the vampires a thing or two about messing with Carpentersville High!

Slay The Vampiric Legions: Take on a delightfully macabre menagerie of outrageously mutated animals and vampirically possessed townsfolk. Engage in epic, energetic boss battles as you defend your hometown.

Take on a delightfully macabre menagerie of outrageously mutated animals and vampirically possessed townsfolk. Engage in epic, energetic boss battles as you defend your hometown. Small-Town Dungeon Crawl: Hunt the forces of evil in high school halls, convenience store aisles, and shopping malls. Discover and accept missions from the town's social media, and track down evil (and other after-school plans) with modern tech.

Hunt the forces of evil in high school halls, convenience store aisles, and shopping malls. Discover and accept missions from the town's social media, and track down evil (and other after-school plans) with modern tech. In A Class Of Your Own: Freshman life is ultrafast-paced—even more so when you're the vampire-hunting new kid. Assist and befriend and assist a comic cast of quirky and memorable classmates as you find your place as a teenager in the world of #BLUD.

Freshman life is ultrafast-paced—even more so when you're the vampire-hunting new kid. Assist and befriend and assist a comic cast of quirky and memorable classmates as you find your place as a teenager in the world of #BLUD. Upgrade Your Field Arsenal: Discover and earn upgrades for Becky's trusty vampire-slaying field hockey stick to face the mounting challenges, including handy attachments like a grappling hook, shovel, and umbrella shield.

Discover and earn upgrades for Becky's trusty vampire-slaying field hockey stick to face the mounting challenges, including handy attachments like a grappling hook, shovel, and umbrella shield. Uncover Fiendish Mysteries: Research the demonic legions through means archaic and new. Translate your family's mystic grimoire, and snap selfies with monsters to tag their strengths and weaknesses (just don't let them bite you!)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!