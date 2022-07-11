Grand Fantasia Receives The Path To The Norns Update

Gamigo has released a new update today for Grand Fantasia as players can dive into the grand experience that is The Path To The Norns. This update brings with it a number of changes, additions, and enhancements that will give you some additional things to check out and do, while also improving the game just a little bit. This includes the addition of a new guild dungeon to explore, an expansion for the Quill that will also include new books being added to the library, and several new items being added to the game for you to experiment with. There's also a new celebration on the way as an event will be kicking off with some new challenges added. You can read more about it below as the update is now live in the game.

Click on the guild interface to open the Guild Dungeon – Yggdrasil to start it and enter the dungeon. Fight against the monsters for a chance to receive glorious prizes! Quill Expansion: Follow the second Thread to the new Quill Expansion to the Quill Library and receive new books!

From now on, when gold-quality cloaks are enchanted, they will receive between 1 and 5 enchantments. Some are new and can help resist malus, such as silence! Items: A special item has been added to the alchemy page, and all items in the column can be obtained by refining this item during alchemy.