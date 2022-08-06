Razer Reveals New Mouse Mats With The Strider & Goliathus Chroma

Razer revealed two new mouse mats this week to add to their line with the Strider Chroma and the Goliathus Chroma 3XL. Both mats are designed to improve on previous models while also looking a bit more stylish and comfortable for longer gaming sessions, with the company bragging that the Strider has 19 customizable lighting zones. Not to mention the Goliathuis, which is one of their largest and thickets mats to date. We have more info on them below as you can pick them up on their website and Razer Store locations right now, with the Strider going for $130 and the Goliathus going for $100.

For gamers who want an even larger mat, the Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL measures a massive 1200mm x 550mm with a thickness of 3.5mm. Razer's best-selling soft gaming mouse mat line now comes in this ultra-large size, allowing the Goliathus Chroma 3XL to cover entire desks, perfect for those who use lower DPI or like to have more mouse mat areas to maneuver. With a micro-textured cloth surface, every mouse movement is translated into exact cursor movement for ultimate precision, allowing gamers to achieve that deadly balance of speed and control. Optimized for all sensitivity settings and sensors, the Razer Goliathus Chroma 3XL delivers total tracking responsiveness for reliable in-game control whether you're using a laser or optical sensor. Equipped with a non-slip rubber base, the mat stays firmly in place, even during the most intense games. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, with 16.8 million colors, countless patterns, and dynamic in-game lighting effects, gamers can experience full RGB customization and deeper immersion with the world's largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices.

Being a hybrid soft/hard mat, the Razer Strider Chroma offers the smooth, even glide of a hard surface, allowing for agile movement that is just as precise. Measuring 900mm x 370mm with a thickness of 4mm, the large extended mat provides ample space for your keyboard and mouse. With an anti-slip base, the grippy underside is reinforced with a grooved pattern to truly anchor it to a desk. The Strider Chroma is also warp-and-water-resistant for greater durability to maintain a flat surface for consistent control, protected against any accidental spills. The Razer Strider Chroma is the world's first hybrid gaming mouse mat with multi-lighting zones, boasting 19 customizable lighting zones for unrivaled personalization. Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, this allows for maximum RGB illumination with over 16.8 million colors and countless lighting effects, with the ability to dynamically react with over 200 Chroma-integrated games.