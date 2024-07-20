Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, Medallion Games, Super Rare Originals

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines Confirmed For Mid-September

Super Rare Originals have set an official release date for Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, as the game will arrive mid-September.

Article Summary Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines launches mid-September for PC and consoles.

Sequel features new adventures with gods Pablo and Luna saving the galaxy.

Expect high-energy levels, puzzles, and eye-catching pixel art worlds.

Enjoy an original, catchy soundtrack that complements the action.

Indie game developer Medallion Games and publisher Super Rare Originals have confirmed the official release date for Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines. The game serves more as a follow-up than a sequel to the original of the same name, as you'll be playing as intergalactic gods who have the power to grapple and solve puzzles in this action platformer. Complete with a brand new story in which you will have to travel through different dimensions to save the galaxy from a greater threat to all animals. Enjoy the trailer as the game arrives on September 12 for PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines

Full of action-packed levels, challenging puzzles, and a pair of adorable canine capers, in Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, players will join an adorable, intrepid duo of pups, Pablo and Luna, as they swing, bounce, and blast their way through different dimensions on a mission to save the cosmos! Swing, jump, and blast through dimensions in the follow-up to the critically acclaimed 2D action-platformer Grapple Dog. Zip between action-packed worlds as Pablo and Luna team up to save the cosmos in their own unique ways.

Pure platforming bliss – Fast-paced swinging action meets a whole host of fresh abilities, such as magnetic panels and fire-dashing, all coming together as a tight, fun platforming romp!

– Fast-paced swinging action meets a whole host of fresh abilities, such as magnetic panels and fire-dashing, all coming together as a tight, fun platforming romp! New worlds – Journey across dimensions in an epic quest to save… everything! Each unique world is bustling with vibrant, eye-catching pixel art and bubbling with personality!

Journey across dimensions in an epic quest to save… everything! Each unique world is bustling with vibrant, eye-catching pixel art and bubbling with personality! Gameplay galore – Sail across the cosmos to explore multiple worlds filled with tons of levels. Hidden collectibles, secret areas, memorable boss battles, bonus levels, time trials, and more to sink those canines into

Sail across the cosmos to explore multiple worlds filled with tons of levels. Hidden collectibles, secret areas, memorable boss battles, bonus levels, time trials, and more to sink those canines into Exhilarating soundtrack – Jazz Mickle's catchy, killer soundtrack will have Grapple Dogs' beats stuck in your head forever, with level-by-level jams that are sure to get that tail waggin'!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!