GreedFall: The Dying World Releases New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for GreedFall: The Dying World as the developers provide more information about the sequel's story

Set three years before the original, play as a native of Teer Fradee taken to the old continent of Gacane.

Shape your destiny through diplomacy, cunning, or combat as you face powerful factions and looming threats.

Explore new locations, build alliances, and make choices that deeply impact your journey and companions.

Developer Spiders and publisher Nacon released a new trailer this week for GreedFall: The Dying World, as we get a better idea of the story going into the game. The team has put together about 90 seconds' worth of footage, giving you a glimpse into the sequel and the storylines that follow the events of the first title. You can watch the trailer above as the game arrives on March 10 for PC and March 12 for consoles.

GreedFall: The Dying World

The story starts three years before the events of the first game and the adventures of De Sardet. This time you play as a native of Teer Fradee, uprooted by force from your island and taken to the continent of Gacane, where the colonists are from. In this old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming of the different factions, you need to regain your freedom and control of your own destiny. Using diplomacy, cunning or combat, as well as help from allies you make, it's up to you to end one man's ambitions of conquest, which could spell the end for the continent and your island.

Experience the unique world of GreedFall again by exploring the old continent! Travel across new landscapes, from Olima – the city of stars of the Bridge Alliance – to the shores of Uxantis, and uncover the secrets of these ancient lands. Meet all the factions that share control over these nations and navigate the treacherous waters of their schemes and conspiracies. Create your own character and find allies to join your team. Help them with their quests, uncover their secrets and make them your friends, rivals or even lovers. As well as equipping them the way you want, you can also take control of them in combat. Immerse yourself in an ever-deepening RPG experience where every choice has an impact on your adventure and where diplomacy, manipulation, infiltration, and combat are all viable paths for you to achieve your aims.

