Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces 5th Anniversary Box2

Every year, Dragon Ball Super Card Game celebrates its anniversary with a special box. This year, Bandai is going all out with the special 5th Anniversary Set box that will deliver more content as well as a change to the format of this box. This year, instead of delivering multiple options, the Anniversary Box will be a single box that is, for the first time ever, gold-stamped.

The main offering of the box is the 5th Anniversary Card set. There will be two copies of this eighteen-card complete set featuring Pilaf, Android 18, Goku Black, Kid Buu, Frieza, Captain Ginyu, Dyspo, SS3 Gotenks, Piccolo, Hit, Masked Saiyan, Bulma, Majin Vegeta, Cell, Chilled, Putine, Tracksuit Gohan, and Hatchiyack. They will all be rendered in silver foil.

This box will also offer an SCR Pack with a single card. This card will be one of three possible Secret Rares with alternate art pictured below. These will be the main chase of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game 5th Anniversary Set.

This product will also have two Zenkai Booster packs. Each pack will include twelve random Z-Cards from eighteen possible types. These cards feature Gogeta, Gohan, Vegito, Janemba, Frieiza, Goku, Whis, Broly (including an SS3 version), Cauliifla, Majin Buu, Towa, Super Baby, Fused Zamasu, and Hit. You can see these below.

These packs are exclusive to this product.

The Anniversary Box will also include a Revision set with 36 cards updated with post-errata text, a storage box, and one of four possible sets of card sleeves.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game news including from the upcoming Zenka Series – Dawn of the Z-Warrior set and the associated decks.