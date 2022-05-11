The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Celestial Storm Part 16: Whismur Line

Bleeding Cool's journey through the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG continues. Now that our spotlight series has moved through the first seven sets of this block (Sun & Moon base, Guardians Rising, Burning Shadows, Crimson Invasion, Ultra Prism, Shining Legends, and Forbidden Light), now it's time to look at the next set from this era: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm was released on August 3rd, 2018. This set has some interesting focuses including the expansion's mascot of the Dragon-type Rayquaza, the Hoenn Starters, and Kanto Pokémon. This set also continued the inclusion of Prism Star cards which could be pulled by lucky collectors in the reverse holo slot. Today, we continue our journey by moving to the Normal-type cards, starting with the Whismur line.

Whismur: We get two Whismurs in this set. For some reason, I can't not think of how rare this normally common species became in Pokémon GO when we needed to catch it for the Jirachi Special Research a few years back. In any case, we have two great Whismur offerings here that are as different as can be. Shibuzoh. illustrates an adorable Whismur crying as it runs from a Bewear that has scared it. Then, Askao Ito contributes a crocheted Whismur that, like the clay work of Yuka Morii, is always welcome and stands out in such a beautiful way.

Loudred: Artist Masakazu Fukuda leans into the Pokémon house style to capture Loudred in this classic depiction, which uses a clever burst of dirt and grass to show the sheer power of this evolved Pokémon's scream.

Exploud: Artist kawayoo draws the final stage here with this more realistically-drawn Pokémon using pastels and a blurring effect. I kind of wish we got a narrative card here where it added a Bewear running in fear at its roar, but this is still cool.

Stay tuned for the continuing journey through Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Celestial Storm. To look back on this series, click the Celestial Storm tag below. Next time, this journey continues with the main set.