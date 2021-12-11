Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Pikachu

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Who would've thought? After Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage set the world on fire with the Pikachu VMAX that came to be known as Chonkachu, releasing the card in both standard and the highly valued Rainbow Rare form… the card is coming back in yet another variation. Now, we're getting a Black and Gold Chonkachu VMAX. This style of card debuted with Zacian and Zamazenta promos and returned with two Eternatus cards in Shining Fates. VMAX Climax brings the largest selection of this still fairly new style of card that we've ever seen, and what better Pokémon to choose than the iconic Pikachu? As the VMAX era wraps up, this has to be the single most iconic VMAX card through the entire run. There will be eight total Black and Gold Secret Rares in VMAX Climax including Pikachu, both Ice Rider and Shadow Rider Calyrex, both Rapid Strike and Single Strike Urshifu, Mew, Rayquaza, and Duraludon. I'm surprised that the Charizard VMAX didn't get the Black and Gold treatment, but that means we can all save hundreds of dollars, doesn't it?

Also featured in the above spotlight is the Pikachu V Character Super Rare. It's a terrific card that reminds me of the adventurous feel of both the anime with Ash and Pikachu as well as the original Red and Blue games.

