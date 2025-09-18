Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ale Abbey, Hammer & Ravens, Shiro Unlimited

Brewery Tycoon Sim Ale Abbey Has Launched For PC

Time to go to church and start making that holy ale as one of the monks, as Ale Abbey has been released on PC via Steam this week

Article Summary Ale Abbey is a new brewing tycoon sim where you run a monastery and craft unique ales as a monk.

Create custom beer recipes, manage resources, and upgrade your monastery to brewing glory.

Experiment with over 20 European ale styles, fine-tune brewing, and boost your monastery's fame.

Face challenges like bandits, trade with neighbors, and keep your monks happy on PC via Steam.

Indie game developer Hammer & Ravens and publisher Shiro Unlimited have officially released their latest game, Ale Abbey, onto PC this week. if you haven't seen this one yet, this is a tycoon sim game where you operate as a monk making ale at a monastery, as some of them do, where you turn your mission into a profitable one for your church and congregation so you can continute making a living while being devoted to your faith. Its a fun take on the concept, which you can play right now on Steam.

Ale Abbey

Build and expand your monastery, craft recipes and brew holy ales in this unique brewery tycoon. No pre-made recipes in Ale Abbey, oh no. It's a canvas for true beer alchemists. It's as simple as: brew, sip, repeat. Welcome to Ale Abbey! Give your brew a unique name, experiment to discover special traits, and ensure your ales reach unprecedented popularity! Dive into a vast array of over 20 European styles, meticulously choosing the equipment that best suits your needs. Adjust the quantity, quality, and mash temperature to blend the perfect brew. Decide whether to store it for aging, or sell it at the market. Put your trust in your monks' brewing skills, and let them create the holy ale.

Make sure your monastery prospers and ascends to glory! Above ground, build living quarters for your holy crew, production hubs like Libraries and Breweries, and some all-purpose spaces, including the Refectory and the Abbot's Office. Beneath these heavenly floors, it's all about your monastery's cold cellars (the most sacred of spaces for your brews). Design, build, and turn your monastery into a hub of holy hops! It's not only about crafting ales, it's about curating a brewing legacy. At Ale Abbey, happy monks will need more than just a good workplace, they will require a steady flow of tasty ales. But that's not all! Appease Lords, befriend neighboring Abbeys, and handle bandit encounters… A tale of challenges unveils in the frothy world of Ale Abbey!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!